No. 60 Women’s Tennis Continues Big Ten Play at No. 6 Michigan and Michigan State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 60 Penn State women’s tennis team (11-10, 3-4 B1G) headed to Ann Arbor at noon on Saturday, April 15 to play at No. 6 Michigan (17-3, 9-0 B1G). travel to East Lansing to battle Michigan State (8-12, 1-8 B1G) on Sunday, April 16 at 11 a.m. ET TO FOLLOW At Michigan Live statistics In the state of Michigan Live statistics|Live stream(Both only if played indoors) LAST TIME OFF The Nittany Lions competed in two Big Ten games this past weekend. On Friday, the Blues and White lost 4-3 to Iowa. However, Penn State bounced back to take a 4-2 victory over Nebraska for Senior Day on Sunday. No. 63 Sofia Czechlystova was honored as the Female Penn State Student Athlete of the Week for her play over the weekend. She picked up two hits against Iowa’s Samantha Mannix, 6-2, 6-1, and Nebraska’s Isabel Adrover Gallego, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. MICHIGAN The Michigan women’s tennis team had two Big Ten victories over the weekend. The Wolverines beat Purdue 4-0 and Indiana won 6-1. Michigan has four ranked players on its roster. Junior Jaedan Brown is No. 23, Sophomore Julia Fliegner is No. 45, Junior Kari Miller is No. 47, and Freshman Lily Jones is No. 67. Brown and Miller are also the No. 2 nationally ranked doubles pair. THE STATE OF MICHIGAN Michigan State’s women’s tennis team suffered two losses the last time they competed. The Spartans faced a loss to Indiana, 4-0, and dropped their game to Purdue, 4-2. Michigan State closes out the regular season against Penn State. NEXT ONE The Penn State women’s tennis team will wrap up their season on the road against Maryland on Saturday, April 22 at noon ET and against Rutgers on Sunday, April 23 at noon ET Keep up with the Penn State women’s tennis team at GoPSUsports.com. Follow our Instagram for ongoing updates throughout the year@pennstatewtennisand Twitter@pennstateWTEN.

