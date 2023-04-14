Penguins Fire Ron Hextall, Brian Burke, Chris Pryor: What Went Wrong, What Comes Next





The Penguins have fired general manager Ron Hextall, chairman of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor, the team announced Friday. Here’s what you need to know: Hextall and Burke were hired on February 9, 2021, less than two weeks after former GM Jim Rutherford’s surprise resignation. Burke served as the franchise’s first president of hockey operations.

The Penguins NHL best streak of 16 consecutive playoff appearances ended this season.

Hextall is the first Penguins GM since Tony Esposito (April 14, 1988 to December 5, 1989) not to win the Stanley Cup.

Pittsburgh hired Pryor in 2021 as director of player personnel. GM Ron Hextall, AGM Chris Pryor & Hockey Ops President Brian Burke Fired By Penguins. Pryor actually stopped showing up last week. Hextall and Burke said goodbye to the staff on Wednesday. Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) April 14, 2023 What went wrong Neither Hextall nor Burke seemed to fit their hiring stylistically, but the Penguins were desperate for mid-season hires to replace Rutherford early in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. Hextall’s patient/prospect-oriented approach and Burke’s blunder contrasted with Rutherford’s aggressive/go-all philosophy and sympathetic mannerisms. GO DEEPER Yohe: Ron Hextall ultimately didn’t have the backbone for the Penguins’ GM job Hextall and Burke were hired by previous owners (Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle) to keep the Penguins in Cup contention while building for the future. problems with the salary cap. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the Penguins midway through the management tandem’s first full season (2021-22). Also to clear up something that has been misrepresented: FSG has been involved all season. It has since hired several new department heads for business, and David Beeston (alt-governor) regular on the hockey side. FSG is not absent from Penguins. Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) April 14, 2023 What’s next The Penguins have no CEO, so it’s unclear who will oversee the search for a general manager. It’s also unclear if they want to hire another president of hockey operations or return to having the next GM overseeing the hockey department. Burke’s role was never explicitly defined and he seemed to serve more as an advisor to Hextall. FSG is still relatively new to hockey, although it has overseen regime changes with its other major sports venues, baseballs Boston Red Sox and the Premiere Leagues Liverpool Football Club. It is likely that FSG will want a new manager/management team by the end of June before the NHL Draft. Ron Hextall still had a 1-year contract that earned him $3.5 million annually, though his deal was delayed. Brian Burke is going back to TV in Canada. Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) April 14, 2023 Mike Sullivan will NOT help look for GM. There are procedures that exit interviews, player/prospect evaluations, etc. must be performed and he will have to perform them. Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) April 14, 2023 Coaching effect Coach Mike Sullivan is under contract through the 2026-27 season after signing a three-year extension last summer. A two-time Cup winner and the winningest coach in franchise history, Sullivan has the support of the Penguins’ most influential players, captain Sidney Crosby and deputy Evgeni Malkin. A new manager/management team will probably give Sullivan at least next season to prove he is their man behind the bench. Associate coach Todd Reriden and assistant coach Mike Vellucci signed an extension last summer that expires after the 2023-2024 season. What they say I am grateful for the opportunity to work in this passionate sports city, Burke said on Twitter. Thank you to FSG, Mario Lemieux, David Morehouse, management and coaches, and especially to our great group of players. Good luck to the Penguins and their incredible fan base in the future. Required reading (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

