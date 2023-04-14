Four-time Olympian Elena Timina and Jorg Bitzigeio lead strong coaching lineup for Season 4





Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Four-time Olympian Elena Timina and former German women’s team head coach Jorg Bitzigeio will lead the coaching lineup for the upcoming Season 4 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) competition. Season 4 is scheduled to be played in Pune from July 13 to 30 at Balewadi Sports Complex. The franchise-based competition, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), returns after a three-year hiatus following the Covid-19 pandemic. Each team is guided by an international and an Indian coach. A coach design is expected to be held early next month. Timina, who was also part of the 1994 World Cup winning Russian team, is a well-known name in the international table tennis circuit. She coached the Netherlands women’s national team between 2012 and 2017 and had also led the team to two gold and one silver medal at the 2015 European Games. She had previously worked with Shaze Challengers and RPSG Mavericks and led first to second in the first edition of the UTT. “It is great to see some of the top names in the global table tennis circuit as part of the coaching line-up. We are committed to growing the sport in the country through this competition and playing under some of these masterminds will not only appeal to the young, but also to the experienced paddlers,” said co-promoter Niraj Bajaj in a press release on Friday. Bitzigeio, who has represented Germany at various levels, also boasts an impressive coaching resume. In addition to guiding the Germany women’s team to a bronze medal at the 2010 World Team Championships, since 2017 as a coach he also helped the US national team secure 47 medals at the Pan American Games. Francisco Santos, Slobodan Grujic, Vesna Ojstersek and Zoltan Batorfi are the other foreign coaches in Season 4. Under Santos, the Portuguese men’s team won the European Games in 2015. Grujic was the coach of the Serbian men’s national team from 2009 to 2011, while Batorfi and Ojstersek have also worked as coaches for national women’s teams of Hungary and Slovenia respectively. A. Muralidhara Rao, Anshul Garg, N Ravichandran, Parag Agrawal, Sachin Shetty and Somnath Ghosh are the Indian coaches. Muralidhara Rao has coached some of the best rowers in the country since their early playing days, including Achanta Sharath Kamal and K. Shamini. Ravichandran and Shetty have contributed to several international medals as coaches of the Indian senior team, while Garg and Agrawal have also played vital roles with the country’s junior national teams. Ghosh is the coach of current national champion Sreeja Akula. Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

