Sports
Napa Valley Cricket Club hosts the annual World Series on Saturday, September 15
The Napa Valley Cricket Club (NVCC) has moved its annual showcase match, dubbed the Napa Valley World Series of Cricket, to its original season opening venue. The game will take place this Saturday April at 10 a.m. on the Midway Green at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.
As always, the game will be fiercely contested, but in 2023 the teams competing will be realigned due to changing demographics within the clubs’ growing membership.
It’s our big day out every season, said NVCC President Phil Bourke, an Australian, of the World Series game, and for 2023 we’ve broken up the members into Hemisphere teams. The Northern Hemisphere team will consist of members from Ireland, India, Pakistan and the US, while the Northern Hemisphere team will consist of members from Australia and New Zealand.
We were expecting a well contested match with almost all of our playing members available for the match Bourke continued and a number of new members will get their first taste of our World Series day when the community comes out to enjoy a day of cricket in the downtown Napa.
The coin toss to decide who will bat or bowl first will be conducted by Napa City Councilmember Beth Painter around 9:45 AM and the game is expected to start at 10:00 AM. Post-match presentations will be held at Napa Yard from approximately 4pm who are the 2023 venue sponsors for the cricket club.
The NVCC uses the World Series game to promote the game and encourages local residents and visitors to come watch and learn more about the game. Cricket is played in over 100 countries around the world and close to home, the game has a strong and passionate following in Sacramento and the South Bay.
The full game schedule for the NVCC for 2023 is available here on their website.
Admission is free all day, food from both hemispheres is served at lunchtime and drinks from club sponsors 19 Crimes Wine and Four Pillars Gin are available.
World Series game day details
FREE ENTRY – Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM (approximately)
Midway Green, Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, CA 94559
sponsor
The Napa Valley Cricket Club acknowledges the assistance of the following sponsors
19 Crimes Wine, ASL Print FX, Bill Wagner broker, CLARET by vinoEZ, Crown Hill Stone stock, GVM law, John without fear, Napa Yard – Oxbow Gardens, St. Helena Optometry, Seguin Moreau, 3 rock marketingBlue Jean Black Design, Four pillar jenever, Left coast wine packagingnapa gourmet food, The shadow house, GTG Financial, Gold limousine.
