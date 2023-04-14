Where will the Texas QB league be as spring football comes to a close?

Quinn Ewers’ mullet is gone. The big arm is still there.

So is the competition that comes with big name Manning behind it.

Texas wraps up spring training Saturday with the Longhorns’ annual scrimmage, bringing the first real look at the biggest quarterback battle in the Big 12 between Ewers, early enrolling freshman Arch Manning of the famed football family, and sophomore reserve Maalik Murphy, a top recruit who spent his 2022 freshman season on the sidelines.

Coach Steve Sarkisian has revealed little about the league, but noted this week that Ewers’ 2022 experience has given him the edge so far.

“Quinn, of course, is one step ahead of everyone with his experience that he has. I think we’re getting a full dose of Maalik now, feeling good about him. And, I think Arch, you know 13 practices in college football, performing well,” Sarkisian said. “I feel very comfortable with where we were. I feel good about it.”

Ewers started 10 games last season, throwing for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. He missed two games with an injury, struggled heavily at times, but finished strong with 116 consecutive passes without an interception as Texas finished 8–5.

And when the season was over, Ewers clipped the golden locks of his signature mullet hairdo that flowed from the back of his helmet. Some took it as a sign that Ewers would get more serious and sharpen his game now that Manning came to campus.

Sarkisian sees an overall maturity blossoming in Ewers.

“One thing we talked about is sometimes your appearance/perception precedes you and then you almost have to get over yourself,” Sarkisian said as spring practice began. “So all of a sudden the guy gets a haircut and cleans his beard a little bit. And everyone thinks Quinns is really serious now. But that’s human nature, isn’t it?’

Manning’s first spring with the Longhorns promised to be a whirlwind once he landed on campus as one of the top recruits in the country. The grandson and nephew of three former NFL quarterbacks bears the brunt of Texas astronomical expectations.

A Manning can’t help but be awesome, right?

‘He’s a child. He’s a student at the university,” Sarkisian said, noting that Manning lost his student card twice in one week. “I think so many times you see the name Manning and you think he’s so perfect, in a box, like there’s nothing wrong with him. I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with him, but he’s still a kid I love that about him.”

Sarkisian said all positions would be open when practice started, including quarterback.

“Quinn has a whole year ahead, but I don’t want to hold Arch back,” Sarkisian said of Cooper Manning’s son. “I want to see how far he can go with this thing and what it can look like.”

And Murphy came along, weaving his way into the conversation about the game.

One of the top recruits in the country from California two years ago, he was the No. 3 behind Ewers and Hudson Card last season and did not play. His development was stunted by nagging injuries that began in high school and continued into the beginning of spring practice.

But Murphy bounced back with a swing and may have even pushed his way into the No. 2 spot.

“In the end, can Maalik push Quinn? Of course he can. How far can he go? Quinn’s job is to keep raising his level of play so that he (Maalik) can’t catch him. And that should be at every position across the board .” “

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending