Sports
Where will the Texas QB league be as spring football comes to a close?
Quinn Ewers’ mullet is gone. The big arm is still there.
So is the competition that comes with big name Manning behind it.
Texas wraps up spring training Saturday with the Longhorns’ annual scrimmage, bringing the first real look at the biggest quarterback battle in the Big 12 between Ewers, early enrolling freshman Arch Manning of the famed football family, and sophomore reserve Maalik Murphy, a top recruit who spent his 2022 freshman season on the sidelines.
Coach Steve Sarkisian has revealed little about the league, but noted this week that Ewers’ 2022 experience has given him the edge so far.
“Quinn, of course, is one step ahead of everyone with his experience that he has. I think we’re getting a full dose of Maalik now, feeling good about him. And, I think Arch, you know 13 practices in college football, performing well,” Sarkisian said. “I feel very comfortable with where we were. I feel good about it.”
Ewers started 10 games last season, throwing for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. He missed two games with an injury, struggled heavily at times, but finished strong with 116 consecutive passes without an interception as Texas finished 8–5.
And when the season was over, Ewers clipped the golden locks of his signature mullet hairdo that flowed from the back of his helmet. Some took it as a sign that Ewers would get more serious and sharpen his game now that Manning came to campus.
Sarkisian sees an overall maturity blossoming in Ewers.
“One thing we talked about is sometimes your appearance/perception precedes you and then you almost have to get over yourself,” Sarkisian said as spring practice began. “So all of a sudden the guy gets a haircut and cleans his beard a little bit. And everyone thinks Quinns is really serious now. But that’s human nature, isn’t it?’
Manning’s first spring with the Longhorns promised to be a whirlwind once he landed on campus as one of the top recruits in the country. The grandson and nephew of three former NFL quarterbacks bears the brunt of Texas astronomical expectations.
A Manning can’t help but be awesome, right?
‘He’s a child. He’s a student at the university,” Sarkisian said, noting that Manning lost his student card twice in one week. “I think so many times you see the name Manning and you think he’s so perfect, in a box, like there’s nothing wrong with him. I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with him, but he’s still a kid I love that about him.”
Sarkisian said all positions would be open when practice started, including quarterback.
“Quinn has a whole year ahead, but I don’t want to hold Arch back,” Sarkisian said of Cooper Manning’s son. “I want to see how far he can go with this thing and what it can look like.”
And Murphy came along, weaving his way into the conversation about the game.
One of the top recruits in the country from California two years ago, he was the No. 3 behind Ewers and Hudson Card last season and did not play. His development was stunted by nagging injuries that began in high school and continued into the beginning of spring practice.
But Murphy bounced back with a swing and may have even pushed his way into the No. 2 spot.
“In the end, can Maalik push Quinn? Of course he can. How far can he go? Quinn’s job is to keep raising his level of play so that he (Maalik) can’t catch him. And that should be at every position across the board .” “
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information on games, news and more
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com/stories/college-football/where-does-texas-qb-competition-stand-as-spring-football-wraps-up
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Report from the meeting of the WHO Technical Advisory Group for the composition of the vaccine against COVID-19 (TAG-CO-VAC) held on 16 and 17 March 2023.
- Army chief is Pakistan’s most powerful person: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Daily Debate: Which Nintendo franchises would you trust Illumination Entertainment to make movie adaptations of?
- Fouad Messaoudi takes NCAA lead and breaks school record in 1,500 yards at Bryan Clay Invitational
- “It literally broke the internet”
- President Jokowi and the First Lady arrive in Hanover, Germany
- Hollywood tech community showcases HDR cinema rollout – The Hollywood Reporter
- Sudan launches airstrikes as Khartoum clashes escalate – BBC News
- Fool the country once, shame on us. But not twice.
- Donald Trump roasts Ron DeSantis for being ‘outclassed’ by Mickey Mouse
- USA women’s hockey team advances to IIHF World Championship final with resounding win over Czech Republic
- Rosemont expects a boost from the Democratic convention, but it remains to be seen how big it will be