Gaels Edge pilots in women’s tennis thriller





Next game: Pacific 15-04-2023 | 10:00 am Apr 15 (Sat) / 10am Pacific PORTLAND, Oregon. The Portland women’s shorthanded tennis team battled, but fell short in a closely contested 4-2 loss to Saint Mary’s on Friday. The Pilots drop to 9-7 overall and 1-4 in the West Coast Conference, while the Gaels improve to 7-9 and 3-3 in league games. The Pilots were without Sally Pethybridge (sick) who normally ranks in the No. 1 doubles lineup and No. 2 in the singles. Portland still managed to salvage the double point to take the early lead. Freshman Alaia Rubio Perez and Meagan Pearson picked up a 6-4 victory over No. 2 and Iva Zelic and Rose Watanabe were 3-0 at No. 3 when injury forced a Saint Mary’s retirement. Singles were hard-fought across the lineup as five of the six matches went three sets. Saint Mary’s tied the overall score with a win over No. 3 by Iman Khan. Zelic then put the Pilots back on top with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 defeat of Jordan Harris at the top of the lineup. The Gaels tied the score when Lene Mari Hovda beat Rimona Rouf by a margin of 4–6, 6–3, 7–5 to No. 2 singles. Tian Yu Dong held off Pearson 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 at No. 4 and then Stefanie Silva qualified for Saint Mary’s with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory over Rubio Perez at No. 5. Pilot freshman Kylie Canubida led Madison Weekly 1-0 in the third set at No. 6 as the game was decided. Portland returns to action tomorrow at home against the Pacific Tigers with a 10 a.m. start at the Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center. Live scoring and video links are available at PortlandPilots.com. Saint Mary’s 4, Portland 2

Portland, Oregon (Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center)

April 14, 2023 Single people 1. Iva Zelic (POR) def. Jordan Harris (SMC) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

2. Defeats Lene Mari Hovda (SMC). Rimona Rouf (POR) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

3. Iman Khan (SMC) defeats. Aleksandra Dimitrijevic (POR) 7-6 (4), 6-2

4. Defeating Tian Yu Dong (SMC). Meagan Pearson (POR) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

5. Stefanie Silva (SMC) defeated. Alaia Rubio Perez (POR) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

6. Kylie Canubida (POR) v Madison Weekley (SMC) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0, unfinished Doubles 1. Harris/Hovda (SMC) defeated. Dimitrijevic/Rouf (POR) 6-1

2. Pearson/Rubio Perez (POR) defeated. Khan/Silva (SMC) 6-4

3. Zelic/Rose Watanabe (POR) def. Dong/Olivia Rook (SMC) 3-0, retired Match Notes: Saint Mary’s 7-9, 3-3 WCC

Portland 9-7, 1-4 WCC

Buy your tickets now! Secure your spot to any upcoming home event with Portland Pilots tickets now by visitingPortlandPilots.com/Ticketsor by downloading the Portland Pilots app. For information on group and fan experience packs, emailpilotsboxoffice@up.edu. Donate today Fans interested in contributing to the Pilot Athletics Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will directly assist our nearly 300 student-athletes in their pursuit of making a difference in our community and achieving academic and athletic excellence. Thank you for supporting Pilot Athletics! Follow along with the action Get the latest news and information about your favorite University of Portland athletic programs by visitingPortland Pilots. com. You can also follow us for the most dynamic coverage and team-oriented content by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram.

