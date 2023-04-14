ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Feng Tianweis letter to her younger self

Dear Le Le,

Perhaps the 20-year-old you find it very difficult to find your way in the Chinese national table tennis team.

But you have to persevere in your craft because things can move in mysterious ways and opportunities are bound to arise.

And when that golden opportunity comes, you’re at the crossroads of a huge decision.

Through the Singapore Table Tennis Association and coach Liu Guodong, Singapore will see the potential in you and offer you citizenship, and you will have to decide whether to leave your hometown.

Don’t be afraid, because you are braver and stronger than you think. Make that unconventional decision to give yourself the chance to live out your Olympic dreams.

You travel to an unknown Singapore, which becomes your new home. There will be people who will question your intentions and not be kind to you.

But you have to persevere and keep working hard. One day you will win over the skeptics.

A sports career is full of ups and downs. You will conjure glorious victories as if you become an important member of the world championship winning team, and you stand on the podium of the Olympic Games.

But you are also hampered by injuries and other unimaginable challenges.

Sometimes you feel like you are on top of the world and you want to keep surpassing yourself to write more pieces of history.

Other times you feel like you’re just hitting the wall.

As you enter your thirties, you will encounter bottlenecks as well as the challenges of up-and-coming talent.

You will doubt whether you can keep up with the times. But you have to believe in your abilities, that you can and will finish your career on a high.

You are resilient, but you can also be vulnerable. At 35, you’ll return to the top of the podium at the Commonwealth Games and win three gold medals, but you’ll also cry your heart out.

Most importantly, you will feel that Singaporeans are proud of you, that you belong.

At that moment, you will smile so brightly and sincerely and feel so free that you will not shy away from making a heart shape with your arms above your head.

You may feel shy and embarrassed, but it doesn’t matter because those are your real emotions.

In the end, saying goodbye is inevitable. It will be very difficult to hang that bat that has accompanied you for 30 years. But you will step down in grace and glory.

You finally have time to engage in your interests like skiing, drawing and studying to upgrade yourself.

But please remember the country that gave you the platform to showcase your talent, and you must give back.

I know you will because Mom and Dad instilled the right values ​​in you from a young age.

Thank you for your courage, your effort and your perseverance; without which there will be no Tianwei of today.

Love,

Feng Tianwei