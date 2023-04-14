Softball drops series opener against Georgetown in extra innings, 4-3





Next game: at Georgetown 15-04-2023 | 2:00 April 15 (Sat) / 2:00 PM bee Georgetown History WASHINGTON, DC — Creighton softball junior Madeline Vejvoda went 2-for-3 and drove in all three runs by Creighton, but the Bluejays fell to Georgetown, 4-3 on a walk-off home run by Cameron Kondo in the eighth inning on Friday at Washington Nationals Youth Academy. With the loss, the Bluejays fell to 17-23 overall and 3-10 in BIG EAST play, while Georgetown improved to 12-23 on the year and 6-7 in league play with the win. Creighton put the first dent on the scoreboard with a few runs in the top of the first inning. Senior Kelly Wilson and junior Alyssa Gappa hit back-to-back singles through the right side of the infield before junior hit a two-run double to center left Madeline Vejvoda gave the Bluejays an early 2-0 lead. The Bluejays extended their lead in the top of the third inning as a freshman Lily West opened the frame with a single to left, but was thrown out second on Wilson’s fielder’s choice. Gappa then doubled into left centerfield, putting runners on second and third, before an RBI sacrifice groundout by Vejvoda extended the Bluejays advantage to 3–0. However, Georgetown tied the score with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Back-to-back walks to open the frame got things moving as a sacrifice bunt by Kacy Layman put runners in second and third. Claire Turner then delivered a sacrifice fly to deep left field to score the Hoyas-first run of the game. Kondo then followed with a two-run home run to center right to tie the game at 3-3. After a few scoreless frames, the game went to the eighth score at 3-3. The Bluejays threatened to take the lead in the top of the inning as Wilson hit an infield single to open the frame. After a lineout, Vejvoda hit a single of her own into left centerfield to put up runs on first and second base with only one out. However, the Bluejays failed to score as a flyout to center and a groundout ended the inning. Georgetown then stepped to the plate with the top of the order in the lower half of the frame. The Hoyas wasted no time as Kondo ended the game with a walk-off solo home run to left field to secure the 4-3 victory. Wilson, Gappa and Vejvoda finished the game with a few hits, as Vejvoda drove in all three Bluejays points. freshman Natalia Puchino (10-11) suffered the loss despite striking out six, while giving up only four hits in the entire game. Creighton will continue their three-game streak with the Hoyas on Saturday at the Washington Nationals Youth Academy at 2 p.m. CT.

