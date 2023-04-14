Cricket U17: South West men’s and women’s teams score massive victories





Southwest teams recorded impressive wins in both male and female matches at the PwC/NCF U-17 Cricket Championship on Friday. The south west male team managed 111 runs against north central, while the south west women won by 9 wickets against north east in the women’s game. South West teams came out strong in their second game of the day following their defeats to south-south male and female teams on Thursday. In the men’s game, North Central won the coin toss and elected to field. But the decision did not work in their favour, relatively speaking, as the South West batsmen took the shine off the bowlers with a couple of half-centuries off the side. Wale Odukoya 52(34) scored the first half century of this year’s edition, as well as the South West team’s first ever in the tournament. Odukoya was supported by teammates Daniel Joseph 52 (50) and Femi Oresanwo 25 (24) as their efforts saw the South West team score 186/7 in 25 overs. In the second innings, the side capped north-central to 75 all out in 22 overs. They let Kareem Gafar, player of the match, do the work for the side with four wickets, 3 maidens, 4 runs in 5 overs. The women’s match saw an easier victory for the South West team who needed just 6.2 overs to send the north center batsmen back to the dugout in the first innings. Southwest’s Kehinde Amusan got a five wicket haul as they limited their opponents to 14 runs all out in 6.2 overs. In reply, the South West team reached target in 1.2 overs for the loss of one wicket to win by 9 wickets. Southwestern team coach John Idakwo praised his players for the performance. We lost both games against South South on Thursday, but I’m glad we came out stronger in this second game. It’s great to see how much the players improved,” said Idakwo. For his part, Northeast team coach Obinna Ohurogu praised the performance, but admitted that the lack of facilities in their zone was a huge challenge for his players. Some players here are seeing these wooden bats for the first time, as well as the pads and gloves. So it was not surprising that they struggled, but I think they will be fine in the years to come,” he said. Six teams representing Nigeria’s geopolitical zones will take part in the 4th edition of the championship, which ends on Sunday.

