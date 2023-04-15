Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Games and Strategy

Friday is sort of a comedown day for the NHL. Thursday was in many ways the “last day” of the regular season, but two games are scheduled for Friday. That’s because these two games had to be postponed and rescheduled, so here we are. Hey, it’s another chance to play NHL DFS! Why not take advantage? Here are some players to target and avoid for this extra day of hockey.

GOALIE

Pavel Francouz, COL at NAS ($32): Francouz needs a small run-up to be match-ready to back up Alexandar Georgiev in the play-offs. In his career, he has a .919 save percentage, largely in the backup role. The Predators are 28th in goals per game and the lineup isn’t what it was earlier in the season due to substitutions and injuries.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Devon Levi, BUF at CLM ($24): Yes, the Jackets were poor offensively, but they are the team at home here with both teams going back-to-back in the second leg. Levi jumped into the NHL after his college career ended, but so far he has a 3.09 GAA and .901 save percentage over six appearances. The experience is great for him, but he’s 21 and literally played against college athletes a month ago.

CENTRE

Dylan Cozens, BUF at CLM ($18): Cozens will have the chance to crown his breakthrough campaign. This year he has 31 goals on 209 shots on the net. The Blue Jackets finish 31st in GAA and shots at net are allowed per game, so Cozens has a great opportunity to end things on a high note.

CENTER TO AVOID

JT Compher, COL at NAS ($18): Compher is also having a career year, but the Avalanche have the playoffs to look forward to. The center is also on the way for the second leg of a back-to-back and Kevin Lankinen has had a good season as reserve goalkeeper. The Finn (yes, apparently he is Finnish) has a 2.67 GAA and .918 savings percentage.

WING

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM vs. BUF ($18): The Blue Jackets don’t really have a secondary wing option for DFS purposes. Huh, I wonder why Columbus was one of the worst teams in the NHL this year? However, Gaudreau lived up to expectations as best he could under the circumstances, recording 73 points in 79 games, though his shooting percentage fell to 9.0. The Sabers have allowed 33.1 shots at net per game, and their rotating collection of goalkeepers have posted a GAA of 3.65.

John-Jason Peterka, BUF at CLM ($10): Peterka had a spotty rookie season, but he scored 12 goals and 20 assists. Eleven of those points also came from his last 17 games. The Jackets may be tied in starting Jon Gillies in the season finale, and he has a career-high .891 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at NAS ($20): Lehkonen is back, but he only played his first game in a month on Tuesday, so there may still be some rust to be removed. Also, the Avalanche may be careful with him heading into the playoffs, though a finger injury is less of a concern for recurrence than, say, something with a hamstring. However, Lankinen does have a 2.67 GAA and .918 save percentage. Plus, well, I’m not avoiding any of the Sabers or Blue Jackets, so I had to look elsewhere.

Philip Tomasino, NAS vs. COLUMN ($15): After the trade deadline, and with Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene out with injuries, the Predators forwards are a who’s who of “Who’s that?” However, Tomasino has the same salary as one of Nashville’s wings, which puts him at greater risk. He had a nice hot streak a while ago, but in his last 12 games he has one goal and only 17 shots at the net. As I noted earlier, Francouz has a .919 career save percentage and a .915 limited action save percentage this season.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL at NAS ($20): Toews is heading into the playoffs with 12 points over his last 14 games. It has helped that with Cale Makar injured, Toews has seen time on the power play, which was rare for him before. Nashville has a top-10 penalty shootout all in all, but this is a different selection and Lankinen is usually not the goalkeeper in the net. Also, the Predators have allowed 33.4 shots at the net per game.

Owen Power, BUF at CLM ($17): Let’s see if the starting defender can finish his campaign on a high note. Power had plenty of opportunities this year and managed to get 35 points, even if he didn’t shoot as many as you’d like. That said, he has put four shots at the net in three of his last five appearances. Columbus allowed 35.4 shots on target per game, so Power was able to stay active on that front.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Tyson Barrie, NAS vs. COL ($18): Barrie has cooled off after a hot start with his new team in Nashville, and the power play specialist has just three points with the extra man in 23 games with this squad. Colorado has a mediocre penalty kill, but Nashville has a below average power play. Francouz again has a career percentage of .919.

Samuel Girard, COL at NAS ($15): Girard doesn’t shoot as much as Toews, as he has 118 shots on the net in 75 games. He also doesn’t play much on the power play, even when Makar is out. If I go with a Colorado defender in this game, I’ll choose Toews.