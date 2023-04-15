Olympian Elena Timina, Jorg Bitzigeio, Muralidhara Rao lead strong coaching lineup for Ultimate Table Tennis

Four-time Olympian Elena Timina and former Germany women’s team head coach Jorg Bitzigeio and A Muralidhara Rao; will lead the coaching lineup for the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4.

The franchise-based competition, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), returns after three years with Season 4 scheduled from July 13 to 30 at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Each team is guided by an international and an Indian coach. A coach design is expected to be held early next month.

A Muralidhara Rao, Anshul Garg, N Ravichandran, Parag Agrawal, Sachin Shetty and Somnath Ghosh are the Indian coaches.

Muralidhara Rao has coached some of the best paddlers in the country since their early playing days, including Achanta Sharath Kamal and K Shamini. Ravichandran and Shetty have contributed to several international medals as coaches of the Indian senior team, while Garg and Agrawal have also played vital roles with the country’s junior national teams. Ghosh is the coach of current national champion Sreeja Akula.

Timina, who was also part of the 1994 World Cup winning Russian team, is a well-known name in the international table tennis circuit. She was the coach of the Dutch women’s team between 2012 and 2017 and had also led the squad to two gold and one silver medal at the 2015 European Games. She had previously worked with Shaze Challengers and RPSG Mavericks, leading first to second in the first edition of the UTT.

Bitzigeio, who has represented Germany at various levels, also boasts an impressive coaching resume. In addition to guiding the German women’s team to a bronze medal at the 2010 World Team Championships, since 2017 he has also helped the US national team win 47 medals at the Pan American Games as a coach since 2017.

Francisco Santos, Slobodan Grujic, Vesna Ojstersek and Zoltan Batorfi are the other foreign coaches in Season 4. Under Santos, the Portuguese men’s team won the European Games in 2015. Grujic was the coach of the Serbia men’s team from 2009 to 2011, while Batorfi and Ojstersek also have worked as coaches for national women’s teams of Hungary and Slovenia respectively.