Mrakitsch Magnificent, Chippewa Bats Hot in Series-Opening Win Over Ball State

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. Adam Mrakitch was absolutely dynamite on the mound and he got plenty of early support on Friday as the Central Michigan baseball team defeated Ball State 9-1 in the opener of a three-game Mid-American Conference series at Keilitz Field at Theunissen Stadium.

It was the sixth victory in the last seven games for CMU, which improved to 19-13, 8-5 MAC. The MAC-leading Cardinals are 23-10, 10-3. The teams will play the last two games of the series on Saturday with a doubleheader at noon.

Mrakitsch (5-2), a sophomore left-hander, gave up only two hits, hit a career-high 10 and walked none.

It was the Chippewas’ first full game since then Garrett Navarre went the distance in a seven-inning 8–2 victory over Toledo on May 20, 2022, and their first full nine-inning game since Jordanian patty accomplished the feat in a 1-0 win over Bowling Green on April 10, 2021.

“We started the prep pretty much the same no matter who we’re playing against, but we know (Ball State is) we’re always going to put up a good fight against us, so we make sure every time we play them we get our A-game what we want to do,” said Mrakitsch, who threw 102 pitches. “Each inning, I just kept going out to execute pitches and get my defense working behind me and that’s what it took today .”

Mrakitsch gave up a leadoff double in the third inning and a leadoff homer in the fourth. Then he struck out 15 consecutive Cardinals before the lead-off reached on an error leading up to the ninth.

Mrakitsch then caused a custom 6-4-3 double play and then got the final out on a grounder.

“Sometimes when pitchers only give up a run, people say they made one mistake and that’s not always true,” says CMU coach Jordan Bischel said. “There are other mistakes, but I don’t know if he made more than one or two today. He was sharp and the main thing was no free passes and the defense behind him.

“We ended up making a defensive error in the ninth and we backed it up right away with a really nice double play. The defense we played behind him makes it easy to pound the attacking zone.”

Christian Mitchell hit a two-run homer in the second inning and the Chippewas added two more runs in the third on a Marquis Jackson homer and a Navarra two-out RBI single.

Danny Wustenfeld hit a two-run blast in the sixth to extend the lead to 6-0 in his first game since March 15, when he got injured.

It was Jackson’s fifth homer of the year, with whom he shares team lead Robbie Morgan IV . It was the third each for Mitchelle and Wuestenfeld.

De Chippewas tacked on insurance runs in the seventh on a Morgan RBI single and in the eighth on a Nick Dardas RBI double and a runscoring single by Jack Bril .

The Chippewas collected 10 hits, including six for six runs off Ball State starter Trennor O’Donnell (2-2).

It was the fourth time in five games that the Chippewas have posted a double-digit hit total after accomplishing the feat just seven times in their first 27 games. Their three homers tied their season high (February 18 at Baylor).

“The last six ball games before that, I thought we kind of got into shape,” said Bischel, whose team fell 6-5 last Sunday at Northern Illinois when the Huskies scored twice in the bottom of the ninth. “We lost a close game in Northern Illinois where they had some big hits late in the game, but I thought we started playing really good baseball and it showed today.

“Baseball is a funny game. Sometimes there’s no reason why your confidence goes away; you just don’t get hits for a few games. We’ve got some young guys there and it just takes some time to build that consistency.” to trust. Everyone goes through a break at some point in a season. You hit a few balls hard, score a few runs and you start to feel that. And then you get some experience and then of course you throw in one bat with (Wuestenfeld ) today and that also makes a difference.”

Bischel, as was his wont, was reluctant to place too much importance on one game. After all, the Chippewas aren’t quite halfway through the conference, and there’s clearly plenty of baseball to play.

But Ball State came first in the series, finished first in the preseason coaches’ poll and is the defending regular season champion. On the verge of elimination, the Chippewas defeated the Cardinals in back-to-back games to win the conference tournament at Ball State’s home park a year ago.

“I don’t know if it’s a bigger win than any other other than you have to play well to beat good teams and obviously it’s a good team and the score shows we played really good baseball,” Bischel said . “I’m excited about that; no matter who we play against, if we play really good baseball, that makes me feel good and that’s what we did today.”