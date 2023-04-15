Sarah Nurse proves herself to be an invaluable leader on the Canadian women’s hockey team

Sarah Nurse shows she can do it all.

In her final act, she saved Canada from disaster by scoring the extra-time winner in a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Sweden on Thursday at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in Brampton, Ont.

But heroic goals are just one of the hockey star’s many talents.

On the ice, Nurse is one of only a handful of Canadians used on both the power play and penalty kick kills. At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she broke the long-time scoring record set by Canadian great Hayley Wickenheiser with 18 points in a single Olympic tournament.

Off the ice, she was a guest judge on Canada’s Drag Race, was selected as a video game cover athlete, and recently began broadcasting on TNT and Sportsnet.

She’s also Canada’s self-proclaimed “hype girl,” constantly working to keep the energy high in the locker room.

“I compliment people a lot, especially on their pregame outfits. I think when you look good, you feel good, you play good,” she told CBC Sports this week.

LOOK | Nurse scores OT winner to lead Canada past Sweden:

Nurse’s overtime winner gives Canada quarterfinal win over Sweden Sarah Nurse’s extra-time goal gave Canada a 3-2 victory over Sweden on Thursday, putting the host nation through to the semi-finals of the Women’s Hockey World Cup.

Nurse has certainly “played well” in this world championship, where she leads the team with four goals in five games and is second behind linemate Sarah Fillier with seven points.

It is the continuation of a remarkable rise for Nurse, the 28-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., who scored just one goal in her Olympic debut in 2018.

“When I was 22 when I first went to the Olympics, I definitely felt a bit timid when I played in any other role,” she said. “And so I owe a lot to my teammates and my coaches [who] really allow me to play confidently and freely and be more creative and willing to try different things on the ice.”

Canada’s head coach Troy Ryan gushed about Nurse after her OT winner, saying she always strives to improve.

“She’s trying to find ways to get even better this week and we think she’s playing great,” he said. those typical quotes you can give about players.

“I think she’s been outstanding throughout this world championship. She’s been a key player.”

LOOK | The rivalry between Canada and the US could be renewed on Sunday:

Canada vs. USA: An unparalleled hockey rivalry Canada has recently had the number of the US in women’s hockey, and the two countries are gearing up for another showdown at the Women’s Hockey World Cup.

Nurse came out of the 2022 Olympics with not only a record, but also a best friend in striker Jill Saulnier. Nurse and Saulnier were randomly placed next to each other in lockers.

“I joke with her and tell her it was a forced friendship from the material manager by bringing us together. But honestly it just gave us a chance to lean on each other,” said Saulnier. “I just found a best friend and we’ve been more or less like sisters ever since.”

Asked to describe Nurse in one word, Saulnier chose ‘loyal’.

“Of course you see her on social media, she’s in one country one day and in my apartment on the couch the next. I think at the end of the day she’s probably one of the busiest female athletes in the world” , she said.

‘Role model’

About an hour before the puck drops on most games, Nurse tends to pull up a stool and just stare at the empty ice. Sometimes a teammate joins her, sometimes it’s a solo mission.

But Nurse always makes sure to greet some of the fans sitting in the corner of the arena before heading back to the locker room. A girl literally jumped for joy after getting Nurse’s autograph.

Nurse helped Canada win gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a tournament record 18 points. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Nurse’s popularity makes her a natural choice to be one of the faces of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) professional league that is said to be in development.

“She’s a staple of these new franchises that are taking off here and she’s a role model for little girls,” Saulnier said. “It’s so cool to see little girls look up to her and want her autograph and just believe they can because she can.”

LOOK | How hate fueled the 2002 women’s hockey gold medal:

The Unknown History of How Hate Fueled Women’s Hockey Gold Medal in 2002 From great goals and controversial appeals to flag-stomping folklore, the Canada-US rivalry intensified in Salt Lake City

Family of Canadian sports royalty

Nurse, of course, comes from a family of Canadian sports royalty. Two of her cousins ​​are professional athletes, with WNBA veteran Kia Nurse now playing for the Seattle Storm and Darnell Nurse a defenseman on the Edmonton Oilers.

Her grandmother, Marge, has been to games during these worlds and was able to see Sarah play live for the first time in years due to pandemic restrictions.

Her brother, Isaac, plays hockey at the University of New Brunswick. Another cousin, Tamika, played basketball in Oregon and now works for broadcasting, as does Kia in the off-season.

Sarah said she saw that as part of her future, too.

For now, though, she has a gold medal to win on home ice. Her line, along with Fillier and Natalie Spooner, has provided most of Canada’s offense, including Nurse’s OT winner set up by a cross-ice pass from Fillier.

Right now, Nurse doesn’t have much time to think about her career after playing.

“It’s something I don’t consciously think about. But it’s funny, obviously Spooner is here with her son Rory, having just given birth to him. It’s funny because sometimes you’re so focused on the hockey world, but understand there’s so much more to life than hockey.”

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians, from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community, check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project that Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.