College Football Spring Games 2023: Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, USC headline full schedule this weekend

The first major series of spring games arrives this weekend as some of the nation’s top programs preview their 2023 rosters. Reigning national champion Georgia takes the field Saturday, while fellow college football Playoff participants TCU and Ohio State will entertain their fans on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Two of the most high-profile quarterback fights of the offseason will be featured as Georgia and Ohio State attempt to replace a pair of Heisman finalists. In addition, No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will make his debut for Texas, though incumbent starter Quinn Ewers is expected to keep the job this fall.

Here are some of the key storylines to watch from the first big weekend of spring games, followed by a look at other notable teams in action on Saturday.

Spring games storylines

Georgia — Critical Quarterback Battle:For the first time in about 57 years, Stetson Bennett IV will not be the starting quarterback at Georgia. Waiting in the wings are three extremely talented quarterback recruits, but none with any starting experience. Complicating things further is offensive coordinator Todd Monken returning to the NFLleaving the ‘Dawgs with yet another chapter in alum Mike Bobo’s career as offensive coordinator.

Junior Carson Beck is the betting favorite after waiting his turn behind Bennett. Beck has been the primary backup for the past two seasons and has thrown 58 passes in his career. Sophomore Brock Vandagriff, the only five-star recruit in the group and former No. 1 overall QB prospect in the Class of 2021, will have a chance to make his plea. Freshman Gunner Stockton is a long shot, but he also has a lot of talent. All three quarterbacks should get some snaps in the spring game as the staff evaluate how they handle the bright lights of Sanford Stadium.

TCU — Developing Skill Talent:The Frogs lose a quarterback who led the program to a national title game as Max Duggan leaves for the NFL, but opening day starter Chandler Morris should have the position locked. However, with potential first round pick Quentin Johnston, All-American lineman Steve Avila and top rusher Kendre Miller removed, the offense starts from scratch across the board.

TCU raided Alabama for lows, adding former blue-chips in WR JoJo Earle, RB Trey Sanders and OT Tommy Brockermeyer. The Horned Frogs also added receivers Jaylon Robinson from Ole Miss and John Paul Richardson from Oklahoma State. With Duggan’s rushing ability gone, TCU can’t sustain its passing game on its own. Morris needs weapons to level up, and early return will be seen in the spring game.

Ohio State — Kyle McCord’s audition:The Buckeyes have an open quarterback league, but the dynamic shifted after Devin Brown was ruled out of the spring game with a hand injury. Now the sophomore McCord has a spotlight for himself to try and show off some of the tools that earned him five-star status as a high school recruit.

I’ve talked to our guys about making the routine games routine,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Daysaid in March. “We need people to take care of the football. We need them to watch the first reading, and if it’s there then take it, and if not then work to two and three and then have a plan of from there.”

If McCord can come out strong, make big plays and avoid turnovers, it will make the decision much easier for Day heading into summer workouts.

Clemson — Discover Garrett Riley’s vision:Tigers coach Dabo Swinney went outside the box for the first time in a decade to find an offensive coordinator, dragging Broyles Award-winning TCU assistant Garrett Riley to the same position. Riley, the brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley, adds a dynamic schematic element to an offense that has grown old in the years since Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne graduated.

Riley has a background in both the Air Raid and zone running programs in the Appalachian State, which gives him a unique vantage point to improve the attack. Helps business, and he is well acquainted with expected starting quarterback Cade Klubnik after trying to recruit the Texas for SMU. While the spring game won’t show off the full number of plays, watch Klubnik develop in his first outing after a disappointing 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

USC — Defensive Transfer Integration:Lincoln Riley’s first season in Los Angeles was a success, but the defense only took a turn for the worse after Riley brought defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to USC. The Trojans gave up more than 40 points per game in their three losses, highlighted by giving up 15 points in four minutes to lose the Cotton Bowl to Tulane.

USC has been hitting the portal hard for the second straight year to fill in some gaps. Anthony Lucas, a five-star contender in the 2022 Top247, was a big addition that flexed USC’s muscles west. Purdue’s Jack Sullivan and Oklahoma State’s Mason Cobb should compete for the starting roles. Transfer to Arizona Kyon Barrs was a rare bright spot in a struggling Arizona defense with 4.5 tackles for loss. All will take the field in the spring game and try to improve on the inconsistent defensive campaign.

Spring games schedule, how to watch