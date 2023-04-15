Colonels beat No. 15 FGCU, 17-6, in series opener





Next game: Gulf Coast of Florida 15-04-2023 | 03:00 April 15 (Sat) / 3:00 PM Gulf Coast of Florida History Box Score RICHMOND, K. The Eastern Kentucky University baseball team played the 15th ranked team in the nation and a team that has hit the second most home runs in NCAA Division I baseball this season. The Eastern Kentucky University baseball team turned the tables, hitting five home runs in a 17-6 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Friday at Earle Combs Stadium. The series schedule has changed. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday from 3 PM. There is no game on Sunday due to bad weather. Saturday is Jackie Robinson day and the 2012 EKU conference championship team will be recognized. EKU’s home run barrage started early and came often. Logan Thomasson opened the bottom of the first inning with his fifth of the season to give the home team an early 1-0 lead. Thomason drew a basesloaded walk in the second to make it 2-0. The Eagles (26-8, 10-3 ASUN) got on the board in the third inning when Jake Mummau hit a solo home run, the lone round tripper of the day for FGCU. After the Colonels (14-19, 5-8 ASUN) scored three runs in the bottom of the third to go 5-1, Florida Gulf Coast answered in the top of the fourth. A two-run single by Brian Ellis highlighted a five-run frame that put the visitors on top 6-5. From then on it was all EKU. The Colonels scored three in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run of will king and a two-run shot off the bat’s Jalen Jones . Miguel Lareal And DJ Sullivan hit a pair of 3-run home runs in the fifth to lift the EKU lead to 14-6. Three basesloaded walks in the bottom of the sixth enabled the Colonels to stretch the margin to 11. The game ended by run rule after the Eagles were held scoreless in the seventh. Chase alderman who struckout seven in four innings of work, struckout three batters in the seventh. Sullivan finished 2-for-2 with three walks, two runs and five RBI’s. Jones went 1-for-2 with three walks, three runs and three RBI’s. Larreal went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and three RBI’s. Charlie Ludwick walked four and scored four runs. In addition to hitting five homeruns, EKU walked 15 in the game. Ellis went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and batted in two for FGCU.

