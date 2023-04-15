New coach: Vetter joins tennis coaches | Local sports
SHERIDAN Jacob Vetter was hired this spring as the new assistant tennis coach at Sheridan High School, bringing with him high school tennis experience in Wyoming.
Vetter started this year as a guidance counselor for Sheridan Junior High School and started this spring with the Broncs tennis team.
He grew up in Gillette and played tennis there for his high school both in the fall and spring. In Gillette, players are given priority on indoor courts, so Vetter said he had fewer weather issues than Sheridan players, especially this year.
“I had a season when spring weather conditions were unreliable,” Vetter said of his high school and college tennis experiences. I think that’s a pretty Wyoming thing. But I’ve been lucky where I played, we had opportunities on the inside lane, so this is a little bit different for me, realizing that we really just depend on whatever the weather is.
For the new coach, the tennis lessons he’s acquired over the years have carried him past high school.
I really enjoyed tennis and I thought it gave me a lot of opportunities and great friendships, said Vetter. I just wanted to get back into the coaching game.
Although Vetter is just beginning his high school coaching career, his two coaching staff, including head coach Kelley Glackin, will not be returning for the fall season.
Glackin is expecting her second child and works in Buffalo. She earned Wyoming Coaches Association Coach of the Year in her first year as head coach for the Broncs and Lady Broncs tennis teams.
Despite the loss of the coaching staff, Vetter said he plans to focus on the spring season before embarking on fall plans.
I just try to take it slow and one step at a time, Vetter said. I haven’t really thought about next season yet. The other two coaches aren’t coming back, but I’m just trying to focus at the moment, see how this goes and take it from there.
Glackin said before she leaves, she hopes to instill traditions in him to continue if he stays on as assistant coach or possibly gets the chance to become head coach.
The tennis team will travel to Gillette on Friday and Saturday to take on Green River and Rock Springs.
