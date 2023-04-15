Connect with us

Sports

Sreeja Akula is slowly earning accolades and gaining prestige

Sreeja Akula is slowly earning accolades and gaining prestige

 


At Hyderabad airport, Sreeja Akula was holding a trophy that did not fit in her luggage. It was a memento of a final tournament conquest, and one of them caught the attention of her fellow passengers. On the shuttle bus that took her from the plane to the terminal, she remembered an elderly gentleman inquiring about the nature of the silverware.

Once he was told it was a table tennis triumph, he jumped into his own memories of watching the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He said he had watched all the table tennis matches and that he was a fan of (Achanta) Sharath Kamal, Akula described to Role.

Then he said there was also a little girl who had done very well and he couldn’t remember her name. He asked me if I knew. I said her name is Sreeja, and that’s me. He was surprised, apologized for not recognizing me and then asked to take selfies, she added, laughing at the memory.

Just over two weeks ago, the 24-year-old was awarded another trophy. This time for defending her women’s singles crown at the 84th Senior National Championships, held in Jammu. She also won gold in women’s doubles and bronze in mixed doubles.

It was her second time winning the title, but given that it came after her impressive stint with the CWG in Birmingham last year, there were mixed emotions leading up to the event.

I felt some pressure at first because I thought since this is after the CWG I have to defend my title, she said.

I thought about it a lot at the beginning, but we had the teams championship first. I was part of the winning team (she plays for the Reserve Bank of India), and that helped take some of the pressure off me.

I got match points in the quarterfinals (against Yashawini Ghorpade) but managed to turn it around. Then I started to relax. In my head I knew I had already won the championships before, I don’t need to catch any tension. I had that belief.

It’s a confidence she’s carried with her since her Commonwealth Games heroics.

While Indian table tennis star Manika Batra faltered in Birmingham, Akula piled up wins both in the team and individual events. She eventually finished fourth in women’s singles, but won gold with Sharath Kamal in mixed doubles, which was the first time he won gold in mixed doubles on the CWG.

Her achievements in England also earned her the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Since then, Akula has started making more changes to her game.

Most importantly, I’ve been trying to improve my consistency, especially on my backhand. On the forehand, I worked on variations in speed and spin, she said.

It’s about changing the pace, creating something different. It took a while to get used to the changes, but there is improvement.

And it comes at a time when Akula is looking for bigger prizes. The first goal is to impress next month at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, and later at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

Along the way, she also tries to get back to where she was in the rankings.

The ranking system changed recently and I lost a lot of the points I was defending. That’s why I’m down to 110 in the world. But I’m taking it all step by step, she said.

By the end of the year I want to be in the top 70 again and then the top 50.

These are big steps she hopes to make, but no further than that little girl from Hyderabad. The one that grows steadily in length.

READ ALSO: Sharath Kamal interview: Indian table tennis legend on unforgettable 2022, Paris 2024 and more

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://scroll.in/field/1047368/table-tennis-how-sreeja-akula-national-champion-again-is-growing-in-self-belief

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: