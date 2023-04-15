Sreeja Akula is slowly earning accolades and gaining prestige

At Hyderabad airport, Sreeja Akula was holding a trophy that did not fit in her luggage. It was a memento of a final tournament conquest, and one of them caught the attention of her fellow passengers. On the shuttle bus that took her from the plane to the terminal, she remembered an elderly gentleman inquiring about the nature of the silverware.

Once he was told it was a table tennis triumph, he jumped into his own memories of watching the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He said he had watched all the table tennis matches and that he was a fan of (Achanta) Sharath Kamal, Akula described to Role.

Then he said there was also a little girl who had done very well and he couldn’t remember her name. He asked me if I knew. I said her name is Sreeja, and that’s me. He was surprised, apologized for not recognizing me and then asked to take selfies, she added, laughing at the memory.

Just over two weeks ago, the 24-year-old was awarded another trophy. This time for defending her women’s singles crown at the 84th Senior National Championships, held in Jammu. She also won gold in women’s doubles and bronze in mixed doubles.

It was her second time winning the title, but given that it came after her impressive stint with the CWG in Birmingham last year, there were mixed emotions leading up to the event.

I felt some pressure at first because I thought since this is after the CWG I have to defend my title, she said.

I thought about it a lot at the beginning, but we had the teams championship first. I was part of the winning team (she plays for the Reserve Bank of India), and that helped take some of the pressure off me.

I got match points in the quarterfinals (against Yashawini Ghorpade) but managed to turn it around. Then I started to relax. In my head I knew I had already won the championships before, I don’t need to catch any tension. I had that belief.

It’s a confidence she’s carried with her since her Commonwealth Games heroics.

While Indian table tennis star Manika Batra faltered in Birmingham, Akula piled up wins both in the team and individual events. She eventually finished fourth in women’s singles, but won gold with Sharath Kamal in mixed doubles, which was the first time he won gold in mixed doubles on the CWG.

Her achievements in England also earned her the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Since then, Akula has started making more changes to her game.

Most importantly, I’ve been trying to improve my consistency, especially on my backhand. On the forehand, I worked on variations in speed and spin, she said.

It’s about changing the pace, creating something different. It took a while to get used to the changes, but there is improvement.

And it comes at a time when Akula is looking for bigger prizes. The first goal is to impress next month at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, and later at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

Along the way, she also tries to get back to where she was in the rankings.

The ranking system changed recently and I lost a lot of the points I was defending. That’s why I’m down to 110 in the world. But I’m taking it all step by step, she said.

By the end of the year I want to be in the top 70 again and then the top 50.

These are big steps she hopes to make, but no further than that little girl from Hyderabad. The one that grows steadily in length.

