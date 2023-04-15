2023 Alabama Crimson Tide Spring Football Preview: Special teams may be Bama’s best returning unit

Much of the Alabama Crimson Tide is in flux for 2023: everything from both coordinator spots to a decimated defensive backfield. But there is one unit that returns almost everyoneand while it’s strange to say this, the Alabama special teams could be the top returning unit for the Crimson Tide, at least early in the season.

We start with addition by subtraction: there are no significant deviations. Speedy Jahmyr Gibbs provided kick returns for the Tide last season, but he was largely ineffective. Alabama was only 96th in the nation in returns at 17.71 YPA, even having only two explosive returns of 30+ yards, with no scores. Others who saw action were even less effective, including JaCorey Brooks. There’s a lot of spice on the Tide roster, but it’ll be necessary to find the right combination of people, even as the KR game is de-emphasized with new rules regarding touchbacks.

It may not be exciting, and the Tide lacks a returning weapon here. But luckily it’s also in the least critical spot of the entire Special Teams unit.

Point Returning, however, is a whole different beast. Last year, Alabama was 3rd in the nation in PRA, at 16.93 YPA with two scores. Bama also led the nation in total yards by PR, with nearly 500 freebies. Electric Kool-Aid McKinstry returns to punt returner where he placed 2nd in the nation in both total yards and YPA last year. Kool-Aid also led the country in explosive returns, with eight returns going at least 20 yards, and half of those were 30 or longer. Interestingly enough, while Bama had two PR scores, McKinstry had neither. The free points are nice, but gaining yards per touch reliably when switching possessions was the much more consistent weapon for the Alabama offense.

On the other side of the ball, Bama might be in even better shape.

Super Senior All-SEC Will Reichard returns for one last ride in the saddle, hoping to finally get the pulling power he’s been criminally overlooked for. Will has the leg to get the ball through the back of the endzone, but Alabama’s coverage emphasizes kicking the ball straight to the goal line and then provoking opponents to test their luck against Tides speed. Will forced TB on 48% of his attempts, but his distance was nasty good, exactly 63 yards per attempt. For those trying to do the math, this means that 50% of all Wills kicks landed on the two-meter line. The coverage unit also came through in a big way as Alabama allowed zero returns for a score and Alabama was 8th in the nation with only two explosive returns in total.

Offensively, Will is at least the excellent kicker we are used to. Reichard scored 85% of his tries, missed no XP for the first time in his career, and saved his best for when it mattered most: Against ranked opponents, Will hit 94% of his kicks, missing just one try all year against Bama’s seven ranked foes. For the second straight season, he also led the Tide in scoring (130 points). This may be the biggest return for the 2023 season that no one is talking about.

After about half a decade in the 38-yard-a-kick doldrums, the point game was also becoming respectable. James Burnip is the reason for that, as the Aussie had a much tastier 42.0 YPA. Sure, that’s only 10th in the SEC, but it’s better than the last one, as Alabama has been consistent since JK Scott’s departure. Alabama allowed about 6 YPA to punt returners, zero scores. But more impressively, it led the country with zero explosive recoil allowed. That equates to 36 free yards to assist the defense, in other words.

And both Burnip and Reichard also benefit from the return of now three-year starting LS and Gump legacy Kneeland Hibbett. The fact that most people don’t know his name is a good thing. As a novice long snapper, Hibbett hasn’t had a bulge in two years. This was one of those low-key positions of excellence in Alabama, and Hibbett continues that tradition.

There will be hiccups on both sides of the ball for the Crimson Tide this year, at least early on. But this is why you build strength in all three phases of the game. As the tide moves in with a new triggerman and playcaller, having a weapon at placekicker, a solid punt, dangerous returnman, and excellent cover on punts and KOR will be a huge boon to Bama.

It feels odd to say this, but Alabama’s special teams boast the best returning unit on the field going into the 2023 season.