Alex Hedlund retires as Grand Forks girls’ hockey coach – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS Grand Forks is looking for a new girls’ hockey coach for the first time in nearly a decade. Alex Hedlund, who had been head coach for the past nine years, stepped down this week. “It was a tough decision for me as this program has been my passion for so many years,” Hedlund said. “But as my family grew, I knew in my heart that I had to spend my time with my own young children. I am so grateful for the memories that have been made and the student-athletes I have been able to work with over the past decade.” Mike Biermaier, Grand Forks director of operations, supported Hedlund. “You have to think about the person,” Biermaier said. “You want to be selfish, but I said, ‘Good for you. You really need to focus on your family. They’re the ones who’ve supported you all these years.’ It’s hard to find coaches, but we’ll put it out there and start looking.” Biermaier said the search is likely to begin in 7-10 days. He would like to have a new coach as of June 1. Hedlund took over from Darin Schumacher in 2014. During her tenure, Grand Forks posted a record of 111-109-9. The KnightRiders played for the state championships in 2015 and 2017. In 2015 they lost 3-2 to Bismarck in the final. In 2017, Quinn Kuntz stopped Grand Forks back to the title game, but the KnightRiders went down 3-0 to Britta Curl and Bismarck. Kuntz (Ohio State) and Curl (Wisconsin) both won national titles in college. Grand Forks also reached the state semifinals in 2016 and 2021. Hedlund was named state coach of the year in 2015 and 2021. “We greatly appreciate all of her time and effort,” said Biermaier.

By Brad Elliot Schlossman Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald’s circulation division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the Year once. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.

