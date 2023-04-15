Sports
Berlin patients use ping pong to relieve Parkinson’s pain
Last updated: April 15, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
Men play table tennis at the Ping Pong Parkinson’s Initiative in Berlin on April 11, 2023, World Parkinson’s Day. (Credit: AFP)
Krippner said playing table tennis reduces vibration and eases her pain. “And I sleep better at night,” she added over the noise of bouncing plastic balls.
Luci Krippner’s eyes never let go of the little white ball as her arms loosen. When she plays ping pong like today in Berlin, she can forget for a moment that she has Parkinson’s disease. I sometimes train for three hours without realizing that I am tired. It’s amazing,” said the 69-year-old retiree. She’s been living with the neurodegenerative disease since 2015 that affects her ability to move. Krippner said table tennis reduces vibration and eases her pain. And at night I sleep better,” she added about the noise from bouncing plastic balls.
Since last year, Krippner has been training twice a week with a dozen members of the Ping Pong Parkinson’s Association, which promotes the discipline’s so-called therapeutic virtues.
On April 11, World Parkinson’s Day, the players were all-in and relentlessly hit the ball over the short net.
I need less medication if I play regularly,” says coach Andreas Moroff, 54.
He wore a Team Germany shirt and occasionally checked that everyone was feeling well.
When you play table tennis, you don’t think about your Parkinson’s,” said Moroff.
Everyone can stop when they need to and when the medication starts to wear off they can take a break and have a drink.”
World Cup
Between matches or after training, the table tennis players sometimes talk about their journey with the disease.
Here we know better than anyone what we experience every day, the sadness and the fears,” says Moroff.
It’s great fun to play with people who have the same fate,” says 65-year-old Michael Siegert.
The graduate school professor burst into joy after winning a point. It’s not just fun, it’s a form of therapy,” he said.
Several members of the team, including Moroff and Krippner, will compete in the next World Ping Pong Parkinson Championship in Austria in September.
Moroff spends about 10 hours a week with a paddle in his hand, but said the goal is not to take playing too seriously.
Founded in Germany in 2020, Ping Pong Parkinson has 170 clubs across the country and about 1,000 members.
On its website, the association cites a 2021 Japanese study according to which regular ping pong for six months can reduce the physical symptoms of Parkinson’s, such as tremors or stiffness.
According to the association, about 400,000 people in Germany live with Parkinson’s disease.
The incurable disease causes uncontrollable movements such as trembling, but also sleep and mental disorders. The symptoms get worse over time and eventually patients may have difficulty walking or talking.
