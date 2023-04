Third time lucky: Australian cricketer Jess Jonassen marries best friend in secret tropical ceremony

Australian star cricketer Jess Jonassen married long-term partner Sarah Gooderham in a beautiful waterfront ceremony in Hawaii. After multiple COVID-19 delays, the couple married on April 6 at Magic Island, Waikiki, Oahu. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Izak Rankine shuns glory to set up a teammate’s goal. Watch the latest sports on Channel 7 or stream for free 7plus >> The happy couple announced the exciting news on Instagram. SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky – finally married my best friend. April 6 will always hold a special place in my heart, the pair wrote in a joint post. Australian international cricketer Jess Jonassen has married her long-term partner Sarah in a ceremony in Hawaii. Credit: jjonassen21 and sarah_wearn / Instagram Cricket big names were quick to shower them with congratulations. Channel 7 commentator and cricket great Lisa Sthalekar wrote: OMG congratulations guys!! How special. Jonassen’s Women’s Big Bash League team, the Brisbane Heat, said: Congratulations JJ and Sarah. The couple got engaged in 2018, with Jonassen announcing the news on social media. So tonight I proposed to my best friend and luckily she said YES!!! I couldn’t wish for a better person to spend the rest of my life with, she wrote. The couple initially planned to wed in May 2020, but have since postponed their wedding twice due to the pandemic. Despite the delay in their marriage, the couple has moved on to other milestones in their relationship, buying a home together in September 2018 and welcoming French Bulldog puppies Alfie and Freddie into their family. A left arm spinner, Jonassen is a mainstay of the Australian international cricket team and has been integral to Australia’s 2020 T20 World Cup and 2022 ODI World Cup victories. The Brisbane Heat captain hails from Rockhampton in central Queensland and was also a gold medalist at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Jonassen will be touring England with Australia in June and July this year to take part in the Women’s Ashes. Matildas fans rage over absolute horror in World Cup tickets Jarryd Hayne jailed for bail revoked before being convicted of rape Play video Ryan Fitzgerald’s son returned almost immediately. Ryan Fitzgerald’s son returned almost immediately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/womens-cricket/third-time-lucky-aussie-cricket-star-jess-jonassen-marries-best-friend-in-secret-tropical-ceremony–c-10344407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related