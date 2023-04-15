Jets director of football systems Matthew Capogrosso dies after two years of battling cancer

Getty Images
Matthew Capogrosso, the Jets’ director of football systems, passed away Friday after a two-year battle with cancer, the team announced.
Capogrosso worked for the team for 15 seasons.
Matthew was a complicated part of our organizationsaid Jets CEO Woody Johnson through the team website’s Eric Allen. He was a brilliant programmer, but an even better person, he loved the Jets and played a vital role in our draft operations every year. A key member of our best-in-class IT department, Matthew epitomized everything you desire in a teammate and a friend.
Capogrosso, known as Cappy, was a lead software developer for 13 years before transitioning to director of football systems. He created and maintained the Jets reconnaissance system that supports all aspects of player evaluations.
The system he created allows us to work seamlessly with our scouting operations, said General Manager Joe Douglas. He was a programmer who understood football and could anticipate what made sense for the next iteration of the system before a football player could even ask.
Born in Netcong, New Jersey, Capogrosso played football at Lenape Valley High School. After earning a bachelor of science from Muhlenberg College, he added a master’s degree in computer science from Penn State.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Courtney, and their twin children, Leighton and Jude.