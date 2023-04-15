Rune defeats Medvedev to reach Monte-Carlo SFs | ATP tour

He may only be 19 years old, but Holger Rune continues to build an impressive record against his Top 10 rivals.

The Dane defeated the in-form Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 on Friday at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters to reach his second ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. Rune delivered a calm and composed quarter-final against the world No. 5, regularly maneuvering Medvedev down the pitch with a clean baseline that hit both wings.

“It certainly wasn’t easy, it’s always hard playing against Daniil,” said Rune, who has moved up two places to number 7 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings as a result of his run in Monte Carlo. “It was actually the first time I played against him in a real game, but we’ve practiced countless times. I have a huge amount of respect for everything he’s done. It wasn’t easy to stop him last week, but I I’m glad I succeeded.” to do it.”

Rune improved to 10-8 against opponents in the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings as a result of his 78-minute victory in the Principality, a 56% win percentage according to Infosys ATP Stats. Five of those wins against the elite of the ATP Tour came during his stunning run to the Rolex Paris Masters title in 2022, and Rune will face Jannik Sinner, a 6-2, 6-2 quarterfinal winner against Lorenzo Musetti, in the Monte-Carlo semifinal as he chases his second crown at the Masters 1000 level.

“It’s going to be a great game either way,” said Rune, speaking before Sinner had beaten Musetti. “Two young players, emerging. [Although] they’re already at the top, so it’s not really up and coming yet. Lorenzo had a great win yesterday and Sinner is in good form too, so it will be a tough game.”

Rune now has a 16-7 record for the 2023 season, which also saw him reach the semifinals in Montpellier and Acapulco. However, the Dane is under additional pressure to maintain his consistent form throughout the European clay-court season.

In the coming weeks, he must defend Pepperstone ATP Ranking points from his 2022 title run in Munich, as well as last year’s semifinal in Lyon and his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros. If he manages to achieve similar success on clay this year, Rune could be well placed in his bid to reach the Top 5 of the Pepperstone ATP Ranking for the first time.

After taking the only break of the first set in the fourth game of Friday’s clash against Medvedev, Rune again broke for 2-1 in the second set as his aggressive strike kept the third seed under constant pressure. Despite Medvedev immediately retaking the break to revive his chances of a 27th win in 28 games at the tour level, Rune’s sharp return brought another, and this time decisive, break in the ninth game.

Rune converted three of his five break points and won 81 percent (17/21) of the points on the net. The three-time ATP Tour titlist was pleased with how he countered the serve of Medvedev, one of the former No. 1 in the world’s most effective weapons, during his recent sweltering run.

“It’s just really staying in the moment. His serve is tremendous, he can hit any target, it’s very effortless I would say,” said Rune. “He can just throw the ball up and go full. When he’s in and on the line, there’s nothing to worry about. You just have to accept it and try to see every opportunity you can get and take it.”