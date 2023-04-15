Penguins owner FSG speaks after firings, but answers elusively

The Pittsburgh Penguins are without a GM, assistant GM and president of hockey operations. Hours after Penguins owners Fenway Sports Group cleaned house after its worst regular season in 17 years, FSG co-head Dave Beeston spoke publicly for the first time since the group acquired the team in November 2021.

Beeston and Penguins director of operations Kevin Acklin sat together for the 15-minute press conference.

Friday morning ended FSG GM Ron Hextall, AGM Chris Pryor and president of hockey ops Brian Burke. The Penguins and new owners now have a clean slate to chart their own course.

Questions were asked.

Few answers were given.

Beeston, who seemed nervous, especially during his opening speech, dutifully took the chair on a most important day. However, Beeston tried to avoid details and details.

There is no timeline for a new GM; FSG will start the process immediately.

Beeston could not say whether the chief of hockey operations would be hired first or even whether the position would be filled.

“There are no parameters or fixed formats for what we are going to adopt. I think in all of our sporting activities, we’ve learned that these jobs are not one-person, two-person jobs,” said Beeston. “They are department-wide. And so we’re focused on building a machine for hockey operations.

What went into the decision to move from Hextall and Burke after only two years?

“I think the way we’ve thought about our hockey business in general is that we want to be progressive and proactive,” said Beeston. “Ron, Brian and Chris were great and played a great role. We are all disappointed with how the season ended, but we are focused on the future and moving forward.”

Coach Mike Sullivan is part of the Penguins’ transition team. One would assume that he can proceed safely. However, he received no confidence or confirmation.

“I think the answer to that is we think Mike Sullivan is one of the best coaches in the NHL. He was extended last season, and once we recruit a new hockey operations leader, he or she will be responsible for evaluating the coaching staff,” said Beeston. “And we think Mike is great.”

Some concrete answers emerged from the initial public comments. FSG will do everything in their power to ensure that Sidney Crosby never wears another jersey again.

The Penguins core, Malkin, Letang and Crosby, have been together for the 16 year playoff streak and year 17 miss.

Crosby’s contract expires in two years and he wouldn’t be the first star player to leave near the end, but FSG was determined not to let that happen.

“It’s very important that Sidney Crosby never play a game in any kit other than the Penguins.”

And the press conference ended with a question that many fans have been asking. Will minority owner Mario Lemieux take a more active role in the future.

Both Beeston and Acklin publicly supported Lemieux’s decision to spend significant time away from the organization since the sale, but also expressed hope that Lemieux would return to direct next season.

Lemieux spoke with Acklin and FSG on Friday morning. Both men openly encouraged Lemieux to participate.

“I spoke to Mario this morning after the news broke. He also spoke to the owner directly with Tom (Werner, co-owner of FSG). He was at a game a few weeks ago… So to this point he was making some time on the golf course when he sold most of his holdings. But you know, he still cares about the team. And of course we would love to see more of him in the arena. And that’s something we’re going to be working on all the time.

The Penguins face another summer of uncertainty. The revolution has already begun.

FSG structure:

Beeston is not necessarily the decision maker or overseer. As he explained, John Henry and Tom Werner are the decision makers, as they are for the rest of the FSG properties, including the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

“Fenway Sports Group – John Henry and Tom Werner are the director and chairman of the company, and they are responsible for overseeing the Penguins as they are for other teams and other assets we have,” explained Beeston. “Our way of working is that John and Tom are responsible for the business and the sporting side. So Kevin (Acklin) will report through John and Tom, and the new chief of hockey operations, whoever we hire, will also report through Tom and John.

“I’m based in Boston. They’ve asked me to take on a more day-to-day role in Pittsburgh. And so I work with Kevin and the entire team in Pittsburgh on a daily basis.