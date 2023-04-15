Texan Footballs Spring Game set for Memorial Stadium Saturday









Football

The teams: Tarleton Purple Team vs Tarleton White Team

Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stadium: Memorial Stadium (24,000)

Radio: Tarleton Sports Network on 90.5 FM (Byron Anderson, Kyle Masters, Keltin Wiens) Notes This is the second year in a row that Tarleton has hosted a Spring Game. Last year, the game ended in a 39-39 tie with the defense getting a point on the last play on a TFL. The white team kept the purple team in check, allowing only one touchdown on the day Tate Abel . The purple team earned big points on runs by Marshawn Buchanan and Mookie Douglas, plus a deep grip Gabriel Douglas . in defense, Jalen Carr was credited for several pass breakups. Jaylen Jackson And Devin Sterling also got their mitts on some passes, and the secondary provided strong coverage all day.

Tarleton treats Saturday as a traditional game day, with Texan Alley lots open, Pointe du Hoc on Rudder Way, plus concessions, including beer and wine, available. The Spring Game kicks off Founder's Week.

Tarleton uses the same format as last year. Offense scores a point upon achieving a first down, crossing the 50-yard line, producing a 15-yard run, completing a 25-yard pass, and making PATs. The other traditional scores are the same, with six points for a TD, three points for a field goal, two points for a two-point conversion. There are 10 ways the defense can score. A force kick, a tackle for loss, and the breakup of the pass are each worth one point. A three-and-out force kick, missed field goal, fourth down stop, sack, and two-point conversion stop are worth two points each. Takeaways from interception or clumsy recovery and blocked kicks are worth four points each. There will be four quarters of 15 minutes on a running clock. The clock stops at 2:00 every quarter and follows normal timing rules from there.

Tarleton has two new additions in offensive coordinator Mason Miller and OLB coach Jake Stone. Other changes: Defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix now leads the inside linebackers, assistant coach Scott Stoker leads the safeties, Miller leads the tight ends, and assistant coach Brant Bailey is now the running backs coach.

As of 2004, Tarleton is one of only four teams to begin their reclassification period with three winning seasons. Only North Dakota State (2005-08), South Dakota State (2005-08), and Central Arkansas (2006-08) have also done so during that period.

Tarleton is one of only two FBS/FCS teams in Texas to have six consecutive winning seasons.

Tarleton has the fifth best W% of schools reclassified or with one year left since 2004. At .567, the only teams higher are: North Dakota State (.750), Central Arkansas (.630), South Dakota State (.600), Bryant (.591).

Of Texas scholarship programs as of 2018, Tarleton has the most wins in the state with 40, surpassing… Texas A&M (39), Sam Houston (39), Baylor (38), Texas (38), SMU (37), Including UIW (36) and TCU (36).

To end last season, Tarleton had a total of 11 players honored with WAC postseason awards, including 10 on All-WAC First or Second Teams.

On National Signing Day, Tarleton announced the addition of 28 players to their roster for 2023. The Texans added six defensive linemen, six offensive linemen, five linebackers, three defensive backs, three quarterbacks, two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back. back. That is an equal division of 14 defensive players and 14 forwards. Several players have a lot of D1 experience, for example in Mississippi State, Washington State, Florida State and fellow WAC foe Utah Tech. Of the 28 additions to the 2023 roster, 21 are transfers, with seven coming straight out of high school.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Texans have another 11 game slate with five home games at Memorial Stadium and six real road games, including a September 16 game at Texas Tech in Lubbock. The schedule alternates between road and home games throughout the season, with no bye week until the final week. This is the first time since 2009 that Tarleton have not had consecutive home or road games. The Texans went 10–3 that year and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. All games this season are on Saturdays. Of Tarleton’s 11 opponents, 10 are NCAA Division I programs, the most they have ever played against in a single season in program history. Next one Tarleton’s spring football session ends with the Spring Game, so next for the Texans is Fall Camp which begins in August.

