Aggies complete Day 1 at Tom Jones Memorial





GAINESVILLE, Fla. After a downpour rained out last week’s Aggie Invitational hosted by North Carolina A&T at the Marcus T. Johnson Track, the North Carolina A&T men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams returned to competition at the University’s Tom Jones Memorial Invitational of Florida in 2023. The Aggies will face nearly 40 other teams on Friday and Saturday at Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium. The Aggies are back at UF after participating in Percy Beard from March 31 to April 1. The Aggie men, who moved 77 spots to the 37th-ranked team in the country two weeks ago and one spot this week to a No. 36 United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ranking, had a good start. Friday in the hammer throw, 200-meter sprint and 400-meter hurdles. freshman Qualitative Newtons took on the first event of the day on Friday, competing for the men’s hammer throw. Newton finished 12th and threw a personal best of 171 feet, 8 inches, adding more than a yard to his old PR. Newton is already No. 3 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and will likely hold that spot past the weekend. Junior Reheem Hayles (20.99) and seniors Shemar Chambers (21.18) competed in the collegiate 200m sprint, placing 27th and 37th respectively, against over 70 competitors. Hayles is currently No. 1 and Chambers is No. 2 in the CAA for this event. Graduated student Akeem Beautiful and freshmen Thomas Smith rounded out the Friday performances of the men’s 400 hurdles. Lindo finished 17th with a season-low of 51.31, enough to defeat current CAA leader Cory Gaither Jr. overthrow (51,53). Smith finished with a personal best of 53.54, which will likely keep him fourth in the conference. On the women’s side, there were only two performers on Friday, and they both ran in the collegiate 200-meter dash. sophomore Pebbles Scott marked a personal best of 24.11, and junior MyKayla Perry recorded a season-low 24.70. Scott’s time could take her from No. 9 to No. 6 in the CAA. More Aggies are expected to compete on Saturday, starting with the seniors Juliet Nwosu in the women’s discus throw at 9:00 Graduates Paula salmon and sophomores Lucheyona Weaver things are starting up for the runners, who have signed up for the preliminaries of the women’s 100 hours, scheduled for noon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/4/14/track-field-aggies-complete-day-1-at-tom-jones-memorial.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related