5 things to watch during the UCF football spring game

ORLANDO UCF’s first major dress rehearsal for a Big 12 football program is scheduled for Friday night.

As a matter of fact, the Knights and the Citronauts will take the field at FBC Mortgage Stadium for the annual spring game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., pushed back an hour to accommodate the school’s baseball team and one select dual-sport athlete.

Offensive players will wear the space-themed Citronaut uniforms, while defensive players will wear the traditional black and gold knight colors for one half of competitive scrimmage action, followed by fan-friendly activities, coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday.

Of course, the bigger priority is to see what UCF looks like from a competitive standpoint. The Knights sputtered down the stretch in their American Athletic Conference swan song, losing three of their last four games, including Tulane’s league title game with a Cotton Bowl bid on the line, and Duke’s Military Bowl. Alec Holler’s miraculous touchdown reception saved what would have been a meltdown in the last war on I-4 as UCF defeated rival South Florida 46-39 over Thanksgiving weekend.

Both coordinators left in December; Chip Lindsey to North Carolina and Travis Williams to Arkansas. More than a dozen players also exited through the NCAA transfer portal, headlined by linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (Ole Miss), wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe (Boston College), cornerback Davonte Brown (Miami), and center Matt Lee (Miami) . ).

There will be no weak links in the Big 12, a nine-match gauntlet that kicks off in mid-September. TCU reached the finals of the College Football Playoff, Kansas State clinched the conference crown in an overtime thriller over the Horned Frogs and both Oklahoma and Texas will be looking to make one last statement before a lucrative early exit to the SEC. Eight of the 10 incumbent members qualified for a bowl game in 2022, as did fellow newcomers BYU, Cincinnati and Houston.

UCF’s players have reiterated all spring that they plan to compete for a championship outside the gate. Progress this spring could go a long way in determining whether that’s all talk, or a legitimate possibility in a few months.

Let’s take a look at five things to watch out for as the Knights and ‘Nauts go head-to-head in exhibition action.

1. Double duty for JRP

As he has done all spring, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will divide his commitments Friday night between UCF’s baseball and football teams. The redshirt senior plans to pull double duty as the Knights host Memphis in baseball at 5 p.m. to begin a three-game American Athletic Conference series.

For the baseball team, Plumlee has started 32 of 33 games and hit .302 with five home runs, seven doubles, 21 runs, 12 RBI’s and nine stolen bases.

“We plan on John Rhys helping our baseball team to victory on Friday. When he’s done, he’ll come over here and finish this thing,” Malzahn said.

Plumlee, Thomas Castellanos and Timmy McClain should have plenty of chances to push the ball down the field as Knights fans see new offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw’s attack for the first time. Hinshaw, a former UCF quarterback, has made it known that he wants to attack vertically in the passing game.

Hinshaw praised the group’s improvements, particularly in footwork, after Saturday’s practice.

“We were all over understanding the drop technique, where we’re supposed to be, not shuffling too quickly into the bag where we get ourselves into trouble, not running out of the bag as soon as someone isn’t open and going through reading progress, trusting the O line, trusting the receivers and knowing where they’re going to be and reading coverage,” Hinshaw said of the early days of spring camp. “I’m excited where we are at the quarterback position. We made a lot of great moves and worked ourselves out of a lot of bad habits we had. And we are now creating good habits.”

2. Connecting to vertical passes?

For all the talk of going deep, let’s see how successful the Knights are in joining those efforts.

With RJ Harvey, Johnny Richardson, Jordan McDonald and others returning to the fold, UCF shouldn’t be too concerned about running play after averaging 228.4 yards per game last season, tied for ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision. But the Knights ranked a pedestrian 57th in passing offense (241.2 yards per game), averaging about 7.5 yards per attempt.

Of greater significance is Plumlee’s performance against the Power Five’s opposition. In UCF’s games against Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Duke, he completed 53.6% of his attempts for 362 yards (4.3 per pass) with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Plumlee, Castellanos and McClain should be given chances to take their shot at making big plays with Javon Baker, Kobe Hudson and the rest of the receiving corps. It will be a test not only for the QBs, but also for an offensive line with three new full-time starters to put enough time in the pocket.

3. Competition between offensive tackles

Malzahn said UCF expects Tylan Grable to return in the summer, leaving the door open for a few old knights and a high-profile newcomer to get additional reps.

Paul Rubelt and Edward Collins have primarily worked with the first unit in open areas of the practice, booking the interior trio of Marcellus Mitchell, Bula Schmidt and Lokahi Pauole. Collins, who turned 23 last week, started 10 games during the 2020 season and impressed co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Herb Hand at last Thursday’s scrimmage.

Collins, whom Hand referred to as the unit’s “glue guy,” made it clear he wants to get back on the field and impress in the Big 12.

“I play every position. (During the first line of scrimmage) I played a lot of left and right. I started tackling, but I just want to get on the field,” said Collins. “Everyone wants to play, but I have to show that I can.”

Rubelt, the six-foot-tall, 330-pound native of Frankfurt, Germany, was deployed last season as an extra lineman in short-range situations. He has seen replays on both the left and right tackles throughout the three weeks of camp.

Then there’s Amari Kight, a transfer to Alabama four-star consensus talent and top-100 national recruit from Alabaster’s Thompson High. The 6-foot-7, 318-pound redshirt senior served last season as the Crimson Tide’s No. 2 left tackle, with over 80 snaps.

As Kight gets used to the group and familiar with the schedule, he could prove to be an essential addition.

4. The somewhat new look secondary

It’s time to shift focus from those trying to make the passing game a success to those trying to thwart it.

UCF’s secondary is one of the job groups with the most sales from a season ago. Safeties Divaad Wilson and Koby Perry are pursuing pro careers, Brown teamed up with his younger brother in Miami and Justin Hodges, the starting corner kicker, was kicked off the team following an arrest in January for home robbery.

Portal additions Jireh Wilson (East Carolina) and DeJordan Mask (Texas State) have impressed freshman defensive coordinator Addison Williams throughout camp and look like starting candidates at the back, especially as Quadric Bullard continues to rehab a knee injury sustained in a November victory in Memphis.

“Obviously Jireh is a bigger guy (6 foot 8, 219 pounds), so he’s a guy who gets down, fits in the box, and covers tight ends. But he’s also pretty fast in his 40s ,” said Williams. “DeJordan is more of your athletic safety that can go down and play nickel.”

Nikai Martinez, UCF’s top recruit in 2022, has been signed as the replacement in the slot. He recorded a total of 18 tackles with a sack and two pass breakups in 13 games. True freshman Braeden Marshall from nearby Lake Mary runs with the second unit and also wins reps to safety.

On the fringes, Corey Thornton and Brandon Adams have made 60 appearances combined. Fred Davis, Ja’Maric Morris and Ja’Cari Henderson are among the Knights’ other options at cornerback, each hoping to prove they belong in Williams’ top five.

5. Hometown Hero debuts

Factoring in early entrants from the 2023 freshman class and additions from the transfer portal, nearly two dozen players will make their first major appearance on Friday in front of what should be a large, enthusiastic crowd. That includes several of Malzahn’s “home heroes,” prized recruits within an hour or so of the university’s East Orlando campus.

Timmy McClain, who led Sanford Seminole to the Class 8A football crown in 2020, and former Mr. Football Demarkcus Bowman wore a redshirt last season and spent the year on the scout team. McClain made nine starts for South Florida in 2021 as a true freshman, throwing for 1,888 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Lakeland grad Bowman, who previously stopped at Clemson and Florida, has recorded 23 career college carries for 113 yards.

The hype surrounding Bowman only increased last week when he interfered with UCF freshman defense Jason Duclona at the second scrimmage.

“(Duclona) got up, and he cleared it,” said a running back Polk County native Richardson. “He tried to get up the sideline, the corner came down and he jumped over him.”

In addition, defensive tackle John Walker, UCF’s highest-rated recruit ever, according to 247Sports, will make his anticipated debut. Walker should make an immediate impact, strengthening an inside group headlined by two-year starter Ricky Barber and redshirt sophomore Lee Hunter, who got 15 tackles and a sack in his first season after moving from Auburn.