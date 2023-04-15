Women’s tennis host Dartmouth and No. 72 Harvard in final home games of season





NEW YORK Columbia is back in town to wrap up its 2023 home game this weekend with games against Dartmouth and No. 72 Harvard. The Lions play Dartmouth on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Harvard on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center. The Lions go into the weekend with an 8-7 overall record and a 2-1 in Ivy League action. Columbia is back home after sweeping Penn 4-0 last Sunday. The Lions won the double and Anna Zhang , Winta Tewolde And Michelle Xu earned singles wins to complete the sweep. Columbia lost a game 4-0 to No. 48 Princeton last Friday. Zhang has played first place in singles in nearly every doubles match this spring as she has compiled a 5-7 record. In doubles, Zhang and Sophia Wang have teamed up in the No. 1 spot and are 9-3 overall this spring. Tewolde has found some success in the middle section of the singles lineup with a 7-2 overall record this spring. She picked up a win in the No. 3 singles against Penn. Clarinet Lerby has emerged as the spring season progressed while she was 6-1 overall in singles. Xu has also been an important part of the singles lineup as she is 5-2 this spring, playing in the four, five and six spots. Xu recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory over the No. 6 spot in Penn’s sweep. First serve for Saturday’s game against Dartmouth is scheduled for 1pm. Sunday’s game against Harvard is also scheduled for 1 p.m. The three seniors of the team: Sophie Raiszadeh , Shivani Amineni And Michelle Xu will be honored on game day for seniors day. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Women’s Tennis by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsWTEN), Instagram (@culionswten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/4/14/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-hosts-dartmouth-and-no-72-harvard-in-final-home-matches-of-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related