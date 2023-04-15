The future of Penguins hockey operations remains to be seen

The Pittsburgh Penguins would be off on Friday.

They usually take a break a day after their regular season finale to heal injuries and clear their heads before gearing up for the postseason.

And that certainly happened on Friday.

Just without preparing for hockey in the spring.

A day after the regular season concluded with a 3-2 overtime loss on the road to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, the organization opened the offseason in dramatic fashion with general manager Ron Hextall, chairman of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris to fire Pryor. .

A search for a replacement and possibly a new way to run the franchise has begun.

That was the message Fenway Sports Group (FSG) executive Dave Beeston (whose title is co-head of Fenway Sports management and Penguins deputy governor) and Penguins president of operations Kevin Acklin delivered Friday afternoon at the team’s facility in Cranberry.

“For the first time in 16 seasons, a regular season has ended and we’re not getting ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs,” said Beeston. “FSG’s appeal to the Penguins has been and continues to be its incredibly rich championship history and amazing fan base in the city of Pittsburgh. Our goal is to compete for the Stanley Cup every year.”

That won’t happen this year, as the Penguins were formally eliminated from postseason contention on Wednesday. It was the first time this had happened since Sidney Crosby’s rookie season in 2005-2006.

When that happened, the team fired longtime general manager Craig Patrick, one of the most important figures in franchise history and inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Hextall’s tenure with the Penguins – which lasted just over 26 months after being hired in February 2021 – was nowhere near as successful and inadequate for an organization that has the highest expectations.

“Ron, Brian and Chris were amazing and they played a great part and look, we’re all disappointed with the way the season ended,” said Beeston. “But we’re really focused on the future and moving forward.”

There isn’t really a roadmap for how the Penguins will proceed. As Beeston pointed out, Friday marked “Day 1” of finding successors. Beeston was hesitant to even outline what qualities FSG would find attractive in a candidate.

“That process will begin immediately,” Beeston said. “When I say immediately, immediately after this (press conference). We’ll go ahead and start compiling a list of what those traits are and what those characteristics are. But right now it’s a clean slate. We will soon start identifying those traits.”

Beeston vaguely explained who would run the hockey operations department. And that is on purpose. He indicated that FSG — which owns other sports franchises, including Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and England’s Premier League’s Liverpool Football Club — is not yet tied to any form of hierarchy comparable to the dynamics between their previous chain of command involving a president of hockey. operations and a general manager.

“At this point there are no parameters or set format for what we’re going to adopt,” Beeston said. “I think what we’ve learned from all our efforts in the sport is that these jobs are not one-person, two-person jobs. They are department wide. What we’re focusing on is that hockey operations machine and something that can build on what we already have, which is exceptional, and improve it.

“So whether that looks like a president, a president and a (general manager), a president and a (general manager) and four assistants (general managers), I’m not sure. And I think we don’t have a preconceived notion of that yet. But that is open to discussion.”

Also negotiable is the time frame for hiring replacements. In the previous turnover with the Penguins general manager office, Hextall and his predecessor Jim Rutherford were hired within weeks of the position becoming vacant.

For now, all hockey operations functions will be performed on an interim basis by Alec Schall, director of hockey operations, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins general manager/manager of hockey operations Erik Heasley and hockey operations analyst Andy Saucier. Coach Mike Sullivan will also assist.

“As soon as possible without haste,” Beeston said. “We want to make sure we get the right person in the right place and we do a thorough process. We do know that the draft will come at the end of June. We have a scouting department that has spent most of the season preparing for the draft. All those processes will happen with Alec and Andy and Eric and Mike. But we would like to have someone join us soon. But without ever compromising on quality.”

A number of topics were covered by Acklin and Beeston:

• The head of hockey operations will report directly to FSG principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, according to Beeston.

• When Hextall and Burke were hired in February 2021, that decision was made by former majority shareholders Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, as well as former team president and CEO David Morehouse. Acklin, senior vice president and general counsel at the time, was also involved in that process.

What appealed to that group in hiring Hextall and Burke?

“I’m not going to speak for previous ownership about what their decisions led to, but I’ll just reiterate what (Beeston) mentioned earlier,” Acklin said. “This is intensely difficult. You have two good people who have families, who are well respected in hockey circles. Not everything that happened to the team is their fault. I think everyone can take that into account. But (Hextall) and (Burke) were hired at the time because the then owner felt they were best to move on.

• FSG remains steadfast in wanting to win around the team’s core players.

“I think the commitment we made last summer, the resignation of our key players who were free agents who were part of this club forever – (striker Evgeni Malkin, defender Kris Letang) – spoke a little bit about the commitment and where our focus is,” Beeston said. “And as I said in my statement, we think this is a team fully capable of competing for (Stanley Cup titles) moving forward.”

• Captain Sidney Crosby, who has two years left on his current contract, certainly includes Captain Sidney Crosby, but how that marriage continues is the responsibility of whoever takes over as chief of hockey operations.

“It’s very important for us that Sidney Crosby never play another year for anyone other than the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Beeston said. “We’re thinking about this on Day 1, so I can’t speak to a role anyone will have in the future.”