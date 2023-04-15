Women’s tennis closes regular season with pair of home games





CULLOWHEE, NC The Western Carolina women’s tennis team is closing out its 2023 regular season as the Catamounts welcome both Samford and Chattanooga to the Catamount Athletics Complex for some weekend games. WCU will take on Samford at 1pm on Saturday before facing the Mocs at 1pm on Sunday in a game rescheduled from Friday morning. Live stats are available for Sunday’s game via a link on CatamountSports.com. WCU is 13-8 overall and 1-4 in Southern Conference games after a 7-0 setback at home to league leaders ESU on Tuesday. The doubles of Jade Green And Dasha Osadova picked up a 6–4 victory over No. 3 doubles. Playing at number 1 singles, Isabella Sambola dropped a hard-fought 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) game against reigning SoCon Athlete of the Month Laylo Bakhodirova in one of the tighter matchups. Sambolla was strong at the start of the second set, leading twice by three before Bakhodirova pulled away. Samford is 11-6 overall and 3-2 in SoCon play, going into a road game Friday morning against UNCG before traveling to Cullowhee. The Bulldogs are led by Alexis Lopez’s 10 singles wins on the top court. Lindsay Song has nine singles wins, mostly finishing fourth. In doubles, the Bulldogs have used five different combinations without winning more than eight matches. Chattanooga is 13-7 overall and 2-4 in league play after a 7-0 upset at ETSU last Saturday. The Mocs have four players with double-digit singles wins, including Rozalie Dohnalova with a team-best 13 playing primarily at No. 6 singles. In doubles, the combination of Caroline Gibbens and Jessie Young is 12-6 and plays No. 1 in doubles. The Catamounts will battle for a Southern Conference title starting Thursday, April 20 in Chattanooga, Tenn. For the latest information on Catamount women’s tennis, follow @catamounts or @catamountTennis on Twitter or visit www.CatamountSports.com. Updates during the match can be found on the Catamount women’s tennis official tennis Twitter page.

