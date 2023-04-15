Rally in eighth inning leads Delaware to A&T win





NEWARK, Del. A four-run eighth inning helped the Delaware Blue Hens rally beat North Carolina A&T 8-7 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) baseball action Friday night at Bob Hannah Stadium. A&T lost its third straight conference game, dropping to 14-16 overall and 6-8 in league games. The Blue Hens reached over .500 in conference play with an overall record of 18-16 and a score of 7-6 in the CAA. A&T took a three-run lead in the sixth as first baseman Anthony Hennings launched a three-run home run to left field and scored catcher canyon brown and designated hitter Camden Jackson who both singled. Delaware came within one run at 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Tyler Leach hit a two-run homer to center right. But A&T put some distance between them and the Blue Hens late in the game. Jackson led off the eighth by battling 10 pitches with Delaware left-handed reliever Eli Attiya before earning a walk. It took only one pitch from Attiya for the left fielder Michael Logan to hit a two-run homer to left field to give the Aggies a 7-4 lead. But unfortunately, the Blue Hens had a big answer for the Aggies in their half of the eighth. Joey Loynd led off the inning with a solo home run to cut the Aggies lead to two. After Josear Diaz hit an one-out single into center field, A&T got RHP Justin Poris (L, 1-2) got into the game on the mound and got Juke Dunion to watch. But Andre Amato kept the Blue Hens rally going with a single to center right. That led to Leach hitting his second home run in as many innings with a three-run shot to center left for an 8–7 Blue Hens lead. RHP Owen Margolis (S, 2) replaced LHP Anthony Gubitosi (W, 1-0) to lead off the ninth inning and end the game. Margolis eliminated the Aggies to end the game. Despite the loss, the Aggies got a solid outing from the starting right-hander Cole Kilpatrick who threw six innings, struckout four and gave up three hits and three runs. RHP Bryce Greenly started for the Blue Hens and struckout five batters in five innings pitched. Jackson went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for the Aggies. Logan had a 2-for-3 day with two RBI’s and a run scored. Hennings also had a multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with a run scored. The two teams will play Game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/4/14/baseball-eighth-inning-rally-leads-delaware-to-win-over-a-t.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related