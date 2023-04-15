CU Buffs defense tested by up-tempo attack – BuffZone

In previous coaching stops, Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis built a reputation for his quick schedule that stressed defense.

CU’s offensive players adapt to the pace, but it may have been more challenging for the Buffaloes defense.

Fast. It’s definitely different, but we get used to it, man, CU linebacker LaVonta Bentley said this week. Like, pace, pace, pace. I know during the season when we play teams we would blow through. We prepare for that and it starts with the training.

The Buffs have completed 10 of 15 spring training sessions and the forward has done his best to challenge the defense every day.

No, not at all, said CU linebackers coach Andre Hart when asked if the defense can handle the pace better than they did earlier in the spring. The offense is stepping the pedal on the metal. They’re on the gas. We tried to adapt and line up quickly.

Hart did not complain. He even said it was good for the defense to get tested like this spring.

You know what? We love it, he said. If they keep doing that, then we’ll be ready when game time comes in September. The game will be slower for us and we will be ready to execute. So we keep telling (the offense), keep accelerating. They confuse us, they have us everywhere. When you’re out there you see people jumping, running around, trying to line up and that’s good for us because when it’s time to win the games, be ready. So no, we were far from ready to handle that pace.

Safety Trevor Woods said it was challenging, but there is a key to getting at least a little rest.

You have to stay conditioned, because it’s exhausting, Woods said. There’s a lot of running around, but if we’re stopped, we can slow down a bit. So, stop.

Overall, from the first seven to the secondary, Hart said the defense is getting there, in terms of coming together this spring.

We were never satisfied because we put so much into it because we tried to compete with both the mental and physical state, Hart said. On the field, the exercises we do will be physical, right? But we added things every day to see how they handle it mentally because here’s the thing: when we go into a game, we’re going to play against teams that have a game plan, but they’re also going to have a game plan, and then we had to we make adjustments on the field.

When those adjustments happen, you should be able to mentally switch from what you’ve been practicing all week to a whole new way of playing or run the game when we get back on the field. So that’s why we tried to pressure them now, to see how much you can handle? How much change can you handle? So we weren’t happy with it (at the moment), but we’re glad the guys are taking the challenge and trying to get it.

Tank potential

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan became a full-time starter for CU a year ago, starting the last eight games at left tackle. However, the 6-foot-10, 315-pound junior, who is the tallest player in CU history, is still developing.

This is this man’s first time off-season that he actually had to lift and pull through because he had injuries, offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle said. He has a natural punch, which I actually love in the pass (protection). He knows how to work his hands. Now it’s just a matter of, with the big long cats, man, you’ve got to work on the flexibility and be able to bend, not just at the waist, but by dropping their hips and knees. He’s showing some signs of being a great one.

remarkable

Edge rusher Jeremiah Brown was one of the top players for Hart at Jackson State last season, recording 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. It will also be used in various places on CU. You’ll see him off the ball and on the ball, Hart said. He is a dynamic athlete. He was in Jackson State. He’s going to be that for us here. Guard Tyler Brown was also a star at JSU last year. OBoyle said Brown is raw but has great potential. He’s not using his power the way I want, but it’s coming, OBoyle said. He’s putting in the time, man. He’s gonna be great. I like what he does. The Buffs were off Friday and will return to the field on Saturday.