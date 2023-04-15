Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews thinks he will ‘always be involved in hockey’





With Jonathan Toews’ career with the Chicago Blackhawks officially wrapped up (on the ice) on Thursday, the question of his future will crop up until a decision is made on his side. He told the media after the game that he had not made an official decision about his playing future, nor had he drawn a timeline for him to make that decision. remained in speculation since the idea of ​​his retirement as a player has been questioned. Does he know the options for his future? “I have no idea,” Toews said. “I think I will always be involved in the game in some way. Whether I will be involved with the Blackhawks in the future, I have no idea. But at the same time, if I don’t play hockey by this time next year, I think it’s exciting to think about all the parts of life that you’ve put on the back burner.” RELATED:An ode to Jonathan Toews, the engine of the Hawks dynasty era Toews played 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He has won three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe Trophy and an Olympic gold medal during his illustrious career. Since the rebuilding process began and the rest of the Dynasty crew disappeared from the organization, it’s been an uphill, confusing road for Toews. He has said all year that he is unsure about his future, and that is still true today. The Blackhawks officially announced the morning before his final game that they are notifying him that they will not re-sign him this summer. But general manager Kyle Davidson didn’t shut the door on him returning to the Blackhawks organization with a different role. “We haven’t talked about that,” Davidson said. “I think as far as I’m concerned, you know, we believe he’s going to play. But that’s a conversation for him. I don’t think that door will be closed if and when that time comes.” For now, Toews plans to enjoy herself after receiving a heartwarming, memorable broadcast from the United Center on Thursday. The Blackhawks unfortunately lost 5-4 in overtime. But Toews will forever love the game of hockey and shows no bitter feelings about how Thursday’s game ended for the Hawks. “I think hockey has given me so much,” said Toews. “I think it’s such a beautiful way to experience life a little bit, to learn about yourself. To learn what it feels like to be part of a team, to overcome challenges and all those things. “I look back on the past few years and say they’ve been the most challenging for me personally. I’d say I’ve probably learned more about myself in the last few years than I’ve learned in my entire career.” Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

