Liam Murphy takes charge of East Region over 1500 meters at Larry Ellis Invitational





PRINCETON, New JerseyJunior distance runner Liam Murphy (Millstone, NJ) set a meet record to take the East Region lead in the 1500 meters with a personal best of 3:39.42 on the first night of the Larry Ellis Invitational at Weaver Stadium on Friday night. Murphy and fifth year Charlie O’Donovan (Cork, Ireland) were the top two finishers in the 1500 meters, junior Sean Dolan (Ewing, New Jersey) won the 800 meters and loose Villanova freshman Marco Langon (Raritan, New Jersey) won the 5000 meters on a big game night for the Wildcats distance runners. Junior distance runnerset a meet record to take the East Region lead in the 1500 meters with a personal best of 3:39.42 on the first night of the Larry Ellis Invitational at Weaver Stadium on Friday night. Murphy and fifth yearwere the top two finishers in the 1500 meters, juniorwon the 800 meters and loose Villanova freshmanwon the 5000 meters on a big game night for the Wildcats distance runners. The heats of the 1500-meter mid-distance carnival on Friday night in Princeton took center stage for Villanova thanks to Murphy’s elite performance. His time of 3:39.42 puts him at 10e place on the Wildcats all-time achievement list, replacing former Villanova All-American Jordy Williamsz whose collegiate PR was 3:39.53 in the 2015 edition of the Larry Ellis rally. Murphy and Dolan are the only current members of the Wildcats roster to break 3:40 in the 1500 meters in a collegiate race. Times under 3:42.20 in the event are the metric equivalent of a mile under four minutes. Murphy and O’Donovan raced in the fastest heat on Friday night, leading the pack for the first 300 meters of the race. They traded the lead between themselves on each of the three full laps around the Weaver Stadium circuit, with Murphy moving into first place by the time the bell rang for the final lap. O’Donovan finished second with a personal best of 3:40.68, lowering his career best time from the 3:40.95 he set on April 10, 2021 at the Joe Walker Invite in Mississippi. He slides to ninth on this season’s East Region descending order list as of Friday night’s race time. Murphy and O’Donovan have topped the BIG EAST twice this spring. sophomore Sean Donoghue (Dublin, Ireland) had a big finish in his own moto of the 1500 meters, winning the moto in 3:43.94. He led for the final two laps of the race and headed straight down the final to hold off the runner-up by just over two-tenths of a second. Donoghue placed seventh overall out of 56 runners who competed on Friday night. Fifth year distance runner Ben Sepel (Westport, Conn.) set a time of 3:53.70 in an earlier heat. The first track event of the meet was the men’s 800 meters and Dolan won the fastest heat with a time of 1:47.33. It is the third fastest point in the East Region this season and puts Dolan into the BIG EAST lead. The top three runners in the race all crossed the finish line in 1:48 or faster and Dolan had a split of 54.48 over the last 400 meters to secure first place. Senior Miller Anderson (West Hartford, Conn.) posted a time of 1:50.88 in the second heat of the 800 meters and fifth year Trevor Potts (Sparta, New Jersey) set a time of 1:55.82 in a later heat. In the final event of the night, the Wildcats had entries in both the elite section and the unplaced section of the 5000 meters. Langon saves the 2023 outdoor campaign, running untied in the elite section which he won in 13:47.42. Time will place him eighth on the all-time Villanova performance list in the 5K and was an impressive collegiate track debut for the Wildcats freshmen. Villanova distance runners Josh Phillips (Belrose, Australia) And Haftu Strinzos (Melbourne, Australia) achieved 5K times, placing them among the leaders of the East Region for the 2023 season. Phillips was third overall in Friday’s race with a time of 13:51.55 and Strintzos was close behind him in fourth with a time of 13:53.79. They were provisionally in 19th placee and 21st, respectively on the East Region descending order list at the time of the race. Sixth year Ryan Cutter (El Sobrante, California) posted a time of 14:15.78 on Friday to finish ninth in the elite section of the race. In the previously unplaced part of the 5000 meters, fifth year Henry Myers (Portland, Ore.) posted a time of 14:36.27 and junior Cole Walker (Chadds Ford, Pa.) recorded a time of 14:46.75. Action continues at the Larry Ellis Invitational on Saturday afternoon.

