Catamount Football Spring Game scheduled for Saturday





Cullowhee, NC Western Carolina’s 15 spring training sessions conclude on Saturday with the highly anticipated 2023 Spring Game starting at noon on the turf of EJ Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field. The event is open to the public and admission is free Following Tuesday’s practice earlier this week, head coach Kerwin Bell and the senior leadership held a player-led Spring Game Draft to split into two squads on all three levels of offense, defense and special teams for Saturday’s competition. One team wears the home purple Nike jerseys, the other the white and both wear white shorts. This season’s spring game will pit two teams against each other, unlike previous years when the offense played out against the defensive unit. The format for Saturday is designed to mimic a game day as closely as possible during the first half, with the team using a running clock until the final five minutes during the second half with Southern Conference officials on the field. The schedule also calls for a short 10-minute rest. WCU will also have two guest alumni coaches on Saturday, as former Catamounts Teddy Phillips (1978-80) and WCU Athletics Hall of Fame offensive lineman Todd Harkins (1989-92) have been invited back to coach on either side. For Saturday’s annual spring competition, only the West Side grandstands of Whitmire Stadium, the side opposite the press box will be open to spectators. The East Side grandstands are CLOSED to the public. Limited concessions, including Betty’s Funnel Cakes and the Kona Ice truck, will be on sale Saturday at the WCU Bookstore selling Catamount merchandise. Season tickets for the highly anticipated five-game home campaign in 2023 are now available for purchase both online at CatamountSports.com and through the WCU Athletics Ticket Office at the Ramsey Center or by phone at (828) 227-2401. WCU’s Spring 2023 roster sheets, which also include information on the Fall 2023 additions and 2023 schedule cards, as well as ticket information brochures, will be available on Saturday for fans en route to the seating area with WCU Ticketing representatives. Additional Notes: Tailgating before Saturday’s game for the spring football game is permitted in any of the approved parking lots, including the Stadium, Field House, and Creek lots, from three and a half hours before the announced start time starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. As a reminder, tailgating is not allowed on the North Baseball Parking Deck;

NO GLASS beverage containers are allowed in campus tailgating;

Please note that ONLY the West Side (opposite the press box) stadium bleachers and stadium amenities (restrooms, concessions, merchandise) will be open to the public on the East Side and all of its amenities will be unavailable;

WCU has a clear baggage policy at all home athletic events. Also, alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the stadium;

Every spring WCU football practice is open to the public. However, it is respectfully requested that spectators observe from the seating area of ​​the stadium and avoid being on the field or on the sidelines. Where to park: Parking for Saturday's spring football game is available in the lots surrounding EJ Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field, including the Stadium Lot, Field House Lot, and the Creek Lot;

Parking on the two Ramsey Center lots is reserved;

Parking on Saturday is free. Stay up to date with all things Catamount football and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/CatamountSports), Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountsFB) and Instagram (wcu_catamounts).

