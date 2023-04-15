Sports
Eagles Defeat College of Charleston, Fall vs. no. 16 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC The FGCU beach volleyball team (14-16, 4-4 ASUN Conference) earned a 4-1 victory against College of Charleston (19-8) on Friday night’s first day of the Palmetto Invitational.
The Green & Blue dropped their first game of the day, falling 3-2 to host and No. 16 South Carolina (17-10).
“This is one of our favorite trips of the year because of the atmosphere and the competitive teams that are here,” said FGCU beach volleyball head coachChris Sweat. “We had some great moments in the South Carolina game and we would have loved to have won, but we are definitely building momentum going into next weekend.”
The second pair of seniors from the Green & Blue’s No. 2Shelby Beisner(Port Charlotte, Florida/Charlotte) and juniorsTrinity Rosales(Wilmington, NC/Eugene Ashley) racked up back-to-back victories 17-21, 21-19, 16-14 against the Gamecocks, and secured a 23-21, 21-13 victory vs. the Cougars to win the game.
sophomoreKaitlyn Luebbers(Union, Ky./Randall K. Cooper) and graduatedLexi Hamilton(Naples, Fla./Barron Collier HS/UNCW) also achieved two wins. The No. 4 pair turned in a 24-22, 21-16 showing at No. 4 against South Carolina and picked up a 21-18, 22-20 victory against COC.
sophomoreJacqueline Carpenter(Dublin, Ohio. /Dublin Jerome) and freshmenKristina Gluc(Kissimmee, Florida/Osceola Virtual) teamed up at No. 5 for a 21-13, 21-9 win to give the Eagles their first run against the No. 5 Cougars.
freshmanDylan Brewer(Lantana, Texas/John H. Guyer HS) AndNicole de Oliveira(Cary, NC/Green Level HS) added the final point with a 21-18, 21-14 victory over No. 3.
The Eagles return to action on Saturday for day two of the Palmetto Invitational, playing Jacksonville (12-17) at 9 a.m. and Coastal Carolina (21-10) at 11 a.m.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram at @FGCU_BeachVB, on Facebook at /fgcubeachvb and online at FGCUathletics.com for full coverage of the FGCU beach volleyball program. You can also sign up to receive FGCU beach volleyball news or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
FGCU 2, No. 16 South Carolina 3
1. Defeats Skylar Allen/Simone Priebe (SC).Madison Parmelly/Kacie Johnson (FGCU)21-18, 21-15
2.Shelby Beisner/Trinity Rosales (FGCU)final Allison Coens/Lauren Wilcock (SC) 17-21, 21-19, 16-14
3. Defeats Kaeli Crews/Hannah Mackenhausen (SC).Dylan Brewer/Nicole de Oliveira (FGCU)17-21, 21-19, 15-11
4.Kaitlyn Luebbers/Lexi Hamilton (FGCU)final Jolie Cranford/Kennedy Westendorff (SC) 24-22, 21-16
5. Defeats Lizzie Thompson/Peyton Gray (SC).Jacqueline Carpenter/Kristina Gluc (FGCU)14-21, 21-18, 15-8
Ext. Chase Teal/Riley Whitesides (SC) def. Lily Felt/Mia Thompson (FGCU) 21-18, 21-15
Order of completion: 4, 5, 1, 2, 3
FGCU 4, COC 1
1. Defeats Kyra Thompson/Gabi Bailey (COFC).Madison Parmelly/Kacie Johnson (FGCU)21-12, 21-16
2.Shelby Beisner/Trinity Rosales (FGCU)final Ella Reames/Maria Zweig (COFC) 23-21, 21-13
3.Dylan Brewer/Nicole de Oliveira (FGCU)final Kora Hansen/Emma Falk (COFC) 21-18, 21-14
4.Kaitlyn Luebbers/Lexi Hamilton (FGCU)final Sofie Vogel/Tynley Smeltzer (COFC) 21-18, 22-20
5.Jacqueline Carpenter/Kristina Gluc (FGCU)final Alli Grant Avery/Elizabeth Curry (COFC) 21-13, 21-9
Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2, 3,1
COACH SWEAT
Chris Sweat‘sThe 2022 team finished with 29 wins in the program and Sweat earned his 50th career win in just his third season as coach. Sweat became the first coach in FGCU program history to earn ASUN Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to its 11th consecutive appearance in the ASUN Championship. The Eagles had wins over two top-25 teams in 2022, beating No. 17 Stetson and No. 18 South Carolina, while also beating seven different conference teams. Sweat’s FGCU program rose again to a No. 20 ranking in the AVCA Top 20 in March 2022 and maintained that ranking through the ASUN Tournament. He is in his fourth season as the head coach of the FGCU beach volleyball program after serving as an assistant coach for the previous five seasons. A member of VolleyballMag.com’s Under 40 Coaching Hotshots list in January 2020, he led the Eagles to a 4-0 start in 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown and has compiled a record of 64-40 (.615)
#FEEDFGCU
FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the favorite charities of FGCU Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, visit www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have won a combined 97 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 15 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.67 classroom GPA in the fall semester of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—
