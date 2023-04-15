The Quinnipiac Bobcats hockey team uses NCAA Championship Trophy as a ball marker





Getty Images Some people like to get creative with their ball markings. And on the heels of the Quinnipiac Bobcats’ NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey title, team captain Zach Metsa’s ballmarker was the ultimate flex. While members of the Bobcats’ championship team enjoyed the links Thursday afternoon, the defenseman used the NCAA Championship Trophy to mark his putts. The trophy also had a goal in the tee box, as Metsa, a fifth-year senior, told me The fall on ESPN that it served as their tee marker. Last Saturday, the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who hail from Hamden, Connecticut, defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who were the No. 1 team in the country, 3-2 to win the school’s first-ever DI national title and the Bobcats took it on dramatic manner. Down 2-1 with 3:28 left in regulation, Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold called a timeout and pulled his goaltender Yaniv Perets to give the Bobcats a 6-on-4 power play. The Bobcats tied it up and forced overtime. Then, Quinnipiac forward Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into the extra session to send the NCAA trophy to Hamden for the first time. “The support has been absolutely crazy, people are just skipping classes (Monday),” said Metsa, who signed with the AHL’s Rochester Americans on Thursday, said earlier this week. “We were partying all day. It was great. Now I have to figure out what I’m going to do (next time).” What followed was taking the trophy for 18 holes and making it the perfect ball marker. And thankfully, for the sake of Bobcat Nation, they didn’t use the trophy as a tee.

