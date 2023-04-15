Sports
WCU Womens Golf ready for the 2023 SoCon Championship
Cullowhee, NC On the sail of a historic 2022-23 regular season, the Western Carolina women’s golf team heads to the South Carolina coast for the 2023 Southern Conference Women’s Golf Championship to add an exclamation mark to an unprecedented year in the program’s history .
The championship event kicks off on Sunday, April 16 at the par-72, 6,036-yard Moss Creek Golf Club at the Devil’s Elbow South course in Hilton Head Island, SC. The 54-hole championship event will be played over three days, April 16-18, with 18 holes scheduled for each day. Live scoring via GolfStat will be available online via a link at CatamountSports.com.
The league’s nine teams, The Citadel, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, UNCG, Samford, Chattanooga, Western Carolina and Wofford, compete for the SoCon tournament title and automatic bid for the NCAA regional field. The individual medalist also automatically earns a regional qualifier if not part of the championship-winning team.
Western Carolina’s historic season features a SoCon-best nine Top 10 finishes, including seven podium finishes with four team championships, two runner-up finishes and a third-place finish. WCU is one of four teams in the league to have scored a team championship and one of only two to have multiple team titles as Mercer claimed two. Collectively, the Catamounts lead SoCon in team scoring with a batting average of 294.54 over 24 total rounds.
WCU also has three golfers Brie Mapanao (73.29), Elisabeth Lohbauer (73.33), and Madison Isaacson (74.08) each on the verge of setting a single-season record, beating Josefine Sundh’s 74.78 over 27 rounds in the 2009–10 season.
“Heading into this week, we are all determined to bring home another trophy. But nothing we do this week can take away from the incredible season this team has put together,” said WCU head coach Courtney Gunter. “I am beyond proud of this group and what we have all achieved together. They play an individual sport as a team and that has been a big part of our success.”
Six golfers travel for the Catamounts, including the scoring five and an alternate who can be substituted in the lineup if necessary. All six WCU forwards traveling are among SoCon’s Top 30 individuals in terms of scoring average so far this season, with three in the Top 10.
The Western Carolina lineup is led by sophomores Elisabeth Lohbauer as the number 1 seed. A two-time SoCon Women’s Golfer of the Week and the League’s Golfer of the Month in February, Lohbauer earned six Top 10 finishes, including sharing medal winners at the Jackrabbit Invitational. Born in Venice, Florida, Lohbauer ranks fifth in SoCon batting average with 73.33. She ran the Catamounts at last year’s SoCon Championship tied for fifth place
Real freshmen Brie Mapanao a strong contender for SoCon Freshman of the Year honors is the highest ranked freshman player in conference fourth place with an average score of 73.29 and will play as WCU’s No. 2. The Quakers Hill, New South Wales, Australia product has five Top 10 individual finishes this season, including three podium finishes with a pair of second places to her name. She collected SoCon Women’s Golfer of the Week on October 19.
Fifth year senior Madison Isaacson and senior Victoria Ladd play as WCU’s No. 3 and No. 4 seeds entering the event. The two Greensboro, NC, products rank seventh and 17th, respectively, with averages of 74.08 and 75.58. Isaacson, a two-time weekly award winner and October’s SoCon Women’s Golfer of the Month, has three Top Five finishes this season, including medalists at the Aggie Invitational, while Ladd has four Top 10 showings in 2022-23.
sophomore Kaitlyn Wingnean is written in pencil as WCU’s No. 5 seed with sophomore Kayleigh Baker travel as WCU deputy. Splitting time both within WCU’s score of five and as individual participants for the squad this year, the duo ranks 29th and 30th respectively in the SoCon scores at 76.81 and 77.08 respectively, and the two have combined three Top 10 finishes.
Five of WCU’s six golfers, other than freshman Mapanao, have experience in the SoCon Championship tournament.
“Moss Creek will undoubtedly be a great test for all teams this week. The greens are new, which means they will be hard and fast,” said Gunter. “The field is also very strong, as always. There are four teams in the top 110 of the table with the others not far behind. The championship could very well come down to just one or two shots. If we can play smart and be patient , we can do well this week.”
Furman claimed the 2022 SoCon Championship by four strokes over Wofford, 899-to-903. Chattanooga individual medalist Dorota Zalewska returns as a senior after earning a one-stroke win a season ago. WCU dropped two places in the final standings to finish sixth in 2022, just six strokes outside the top five.
The Catamounts became just the second SoCon program to win the women’s golf title in Waynesville in 2003, ending Furman’s streak of nine straight team titles. Brandy Andersen earned WCU’s only individual tournament medalist for the 2002-03 WCU Hall of Fame squad. The Catamounts also claimed the 2007 Mt. Pleasant, SC WCU has taken second place twice, as Ashley Hovda (2005) and Bianca Melone (2006) both finished second.
All told, only five programs have claimed SoCon Women’s Golf Championships dating back to 1994 with defending champion Furman leading the way with 19 team championships. Chattanooga has won five titles, each consecutively between 2010 and 2014, all at Moss Creek. WCU is third with two championships (2003, 2007), with ETSU winning its first ever women’s golf title in 2021 and former league member College of Charleston winning in 2006.
Full results will be made available via SoConSports.com and CatamountSports.com after each round ends.
Tournament Field (GolfStat Ranking) Score Avg.:
Western Carolina (108) 294.54 Avg. (1st)
Chattanooga (134) 302.00 (6th)
The Citadel (262) 350.71 (9th)
ESU (105) 299.71 (4th)
Furman (62) 298.38 (2nd)
Mercer (101) 299.23 (3rd)
UNCG (141) 300.70 (5th)
Samford (173) 305.59 (7th)
Wofford (171) 307.15 (8th)
