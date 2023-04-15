Sports
5 takeaways from the UCF Knights football spring
ORLANDO Just before leaving the field Friday night at FBC Mortgage Stadium, UCF football coach Gus Malzahn delivered the words Knights fans have longed for.
“See you in the Big 12.”
The next time Malzahn’s team takes the field in front of his audience, it will do so as full Power Five members. UCF officially wraps up its spring training schedule on Tuesday, but hosted its signature Knights vs. Naut’s half scrimmage.
UCF TRANSFER TRACKER:Decorian Patterson, FBS co-leader in picks, commits to Knights
FOR THE GRAB:5 position fighting starts in spring football for Big 12-bound UCF Knights
The ‘Nauts, made up of the team’s offensive players, were officially credited with a 43–42 victory, taking into account points awarded in post-game skill competitions, such as longest pitch for non-quarterbacks and punt catches for linemen . On the field, UCF’s offense produced five scoring drives and the defense forced two turnovers.
Let’s look at the bigger picture with five takeaways from the annual spring game.
1. John Rhys Plumlee counts 2 hits, throws 2 TDs
As expected, John Rhys Plumlee completed a dual-sport doubleheader on Friday night. Playing seven innings of UCF’s 12–3 victory over Memphis on the diamond, he hopped on a golf cart, changed his uniform and ran to the sidelines to join the football team.
The entire switch took just seven minutes, according to Eric DeSalvo, the school’s director of athletics content.
“That’s got to be a world record, right? Nobody’s ever done it, so it’s a world record. Someone wrote it down,” Plumlee joked. “Seven minutes should be a good time.”
He also produced huge numbers in both performances. Plumlee went 2 for 3 at the plate with a two-run triple to open the scoring, then completed 10 of 17 passes for 236 yards with two long touchdowns, a 70-yard bomb to Kobe Hudson, and a 35-yard back shoulder fade. to Javon Baker and one interception.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Plumlee said. “Coach Malzahn, I remember talking to him on the phone when I was in the transfer portal and saying to him, ‘Hey, coach, I want to play football, but I also want to play baseball.’ He gave me his word. It’s very special that he’s going through with that, and going through the struggles he’s been through and that (UCF baseball coach Greg) Lovelady is giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do.”
2. Noticeably faster pace
New offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw promised a vertical passing game, and the Knights largely delivered on their deep shots. Sophomore Thomas Castellanos also fired a 29-yard post at DeLand grad Dionte Marks for the Citronauts’ opening score.
In addition, Hinshaw’s unit was moving at a noticeably faster pace. It might not be quite the blazing pace of Scott Frost or Josh Heupel’s offenses, but the Citronauts showed a bit of rhythm as the night progressed.
“I thought the timing was right,” said Malzahn. “Obviously the defense got the best of us in the first quarter, but in the second (quarter) we got some first downs and some pace. We’ll keep working to get faster.”
The ‘Nauts stopped on their first three drives and turned the ball over on their fourth. In the second quarter, they scored four touchdowns in the space of 4 minutes and 20 seconds, gaining 280 yards in 15 plays.
3. Bowman recovers from an early fumble
Speaking of sales, it came on Demarkcus Bowman’s first touch of the evening. Real freshman Jason Duclona threw the ball free, and fellow early enroller Kaven Call made the recovery.
However, Bowman atoned for the mistake and flashed his exceptional speed by making a pair of gains over 20 yards.
“You saw it, he’s got real speed. He’s waiting for a home run,” said Malzahn.
called Mister football after his senior year at Lakeland, Bowman spent a year each at Clemson and Florida, totaling 113 yards on 23 attempts. He rushed six times for 61 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.
Returning starter RJ Harvey handled the lion’s share of first-team carries throughout the spring, rushing for a 10-yard TD. Bowman should be in the mix for opportunities along with Johnny Richardson and Polk County native Jordan McDonald.
4. Transfer portal opens on Saturday
The second period of college football roster change begins Saturday, when the NCAA’s transfer portal opens for the last 15 days of April.
The Knights will have at least one addition in secondary following Decorian Patterson’s commitment on Thursday. The former Middle Tennesse cornerback, who was born in Ocala, tied for the FBS lead last season with seven interceptions.
Of course, there is always a risk that the knights will suffer significant losses. At this time last year, expected top receiver Jaylon Robinson entered the portal and left for Ole Miss. In the 45-day winter period, quarterback Mikey Keene (Fresno State), linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (Ole Miss), wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe (Boston College), cornerback Davonte Brown (Miami) and center Matt Lee (Miami) have found a new home.
“First of all, we want to keep all our players. I think that’s where it really starts,” said Malzahn. “We’re hopeful that we can do that. In the new era of college football, if you lose someone and there’s a better kid you think you can replace them with, you do. We’ll see what happens, but hopefully we’ll keep our core intact.”
5. Top RB target for 2025
For its second straight spring game, UCF scored a monumental recruiting victory as the top target for 2025 decided to stay home.
Taevion Swint of Osceola announced his oral dedication to the Knights less than an hour after the evening’s festivities ended. A regular comer through the 2022 season, Swint rushed for 1,666 yards and 20 touchdowns during his sophomore season for the Region 3-4S champion Kowboys.
“Having a chat with coach Malzahn and getting to know Kam Martin really made them feel like home,” said Swint. “I noticed that my former teammate John Walker remained committed. Not too many people stay in the area so that really meant a lot. I really had to connect with the coaches. I really feel it. I love the program.
“I see their plan. They run the ball hard and fast, and that’s just my style. I’m locked up and I can already see myself there.”
According to On3 Sports’ industry rankings, Swint is the No. 86 overall player and the No. 8 running back recruit in the nation for the 2025 signing class.
Last year, Lakewood edge rusher Isaiah Nixon committed to the Knights in the second half of the spring game. Although he went to Florida during the summer, Nixon eventually signed with UCF in the early period on December 21 and will enroll before the 2023 season.
