Leetch welcomes Karlsson to 100-Point Club: ‘It’s a great achievement’

Brian Leetch is happy for Erik Karlsson.

On Monday night, Karlsson scored his 100th point, becoming the first defenseman since Leetch in 1991-92 to do so.

Before Karlsson, only five defensemen, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Paul Coffey, Al MacInnis and Leetch, had scored 100 points.

Karlsson and Leetch actually had a surprise meeting just over a week before the San Jose Sharks blueliner broke into the 100-point club.

Leetch, head coach of the 18U Boston Jr. Eagles boys team, was in San Jose for the 2023 USA Hockey 16U/18U National Championships, held at Sharks Ice. According to head coach David Quinn, Leetch and his team came to the locker room during the warm-up for the San Jose Sharks March 30 tilt for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Karlsson shared, He just said he likes to see me play and he was happy for me and he hoped I could get to 100.

Reachable by text message, Leetch expanded his admiration for Karlsson.

Like many, he was impressed and surprised that Karlsson could score 100 points without so many guns around him.

How many HOF did Karlsson play before his 100 point campaign? Orr had Esposito & Bucyk Potvin had Trottier, Bossy, Gillies Coffey: Gretz, Mess, Lemieux Leetch: Messier & Gartner MacInnis: Nieuwendyk, Gilmour Sharks that are evil make it even more impressive Just a thought — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) April 12, 2023

[Eriks] achievements in reaching 100 [points] is great for a team that hasn’t had the success it has had in the past, Leetch told San Jose Hockey Now. I always said a D-man would definitely hit 100 again on a top team with a top [power play].

The San Jose Sharks are anything but this year, finishing with a 22-44-16 record and a 26th power play.

Erik Karlsson finished with points at 43.35% (101 of 233) of #SJSharks goals this season. This is now the most by a defenseman in the modern era of the NHL (since 1943–44), with Bobby Orr having scored points on 43.32% (120 of 277) of Boston’s goals in the 1969–69 NHL season 70. https://t.co/S4LByZl0Gt — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) April 14, 2023

Leetch also shared that he’s always been a fan of the high-flying Karlsson: I’ve always defended [Erik] while he was in Ottawa when he had people trying to find fault with his game.

Since entering the league in 2009-2010 with the Ottawa Senators, Karlsson has led all defensemen with 761 points.

Of course, Leetch knows what it’s like to be a prolific offensive blueliner. Over the course of his career, from 1987-88 to 2005-06, Leetch was the highest scoring back in the league with 1,028 points.

It takes one to know one, and Leetch, like Karlsson, has also been criticized for being too abusive at times throughout his career. So Leetch was only too happy to defend one of his brothers.

[Karlsson] plays half the game, controls the game when he’s there, and then makes others around him better, said the 2009 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee.

If [you] play half the game, [youre] will be defeated at some point, Leetch explained. It’s like the guys in the NBA who care about winning and try to block a shot and get dumped on it, it happens to everyone.

Being beaten from time to time hasn’t stopped Leetch from collecting the 1992 and 1997 Norris trophies, and it probably won’t stop Karlsson, the 2012 and 2015 Norris winner, from taking his third to to take home.

The 100-point defense club is truly hallowed company: Orr, Potvin, Coffey, MacInnis and Leetch were all first-round Hall of Famers, and Karlsson will likely be so honored when he hangs up his skates.

It’s a great achievement, Leetch said.