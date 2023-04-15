USF football is entering Bull’s biggest summer yet, says Golesh. He is right.

TAMPA Freshman USF football coach Alex Golesh was blunt about the challenge that awaited his Bulls after Friday’s sloppy spring game.

It’s the biggest summer for us in the history of this football program, Golesh said.

It sounds hyperbolic. But that doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

While the Bulls aren’t exactly at a crossroads, they are at a pivotal point in their relatively young history. Golesh has brought a new coach buzz to campus. That was evident by such a large crowd that fans had to be turned away from Corbett Stadium.

Admittedly, filling a football stadium is a little different than packing the Raymond James Stadium or the proposed campus stadium a short walk away. But that, too, is part of why the next four months are so big.

We need to validate the investment being made in this program, Golesh said.

That investment must ultimately translate on the field in a way that was not the case on Friday night.

The Bulls looked like a 1-11 team with a new head coach. There are extenuating circumstances and it’s risky to make big proclamations after a glorified scrimmage. But the Bulls still have a lot of work ahead of them.

Golesh said his offense had lost five receivers who would be on the two depths. The unit was so thin that running back Kelley Joiner moved to slot receiver on Tuesday and then led the team with seven catches on 10 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Golesh rightly praised Joiner for the selfless move. But the fact that a coach who coordinated Tennessee’s top-10 passing offense last year required the USF’s leading rusher to switch positions in 2020 is a sign of where his roster stands. And what awaits us in the next four months.

Golesh said he and his staff will have to have difficult conversations over the next 72 hours about player futures. Translation: expect a lot of turnover in the coming days.

Also expect a lot of additions. He joked(?) that there were some alumni who were in on the halftime football game that he wished he could have added. When asked how active the Bulls will be when the transfer portal opens on Saturday, Golesh had a one-word answer: Very.

We need to put together a team that is going to win as soon as possible, Golesh said.

Follow the state university football teams Subscribe to our free Florida Football Fix newsletter Bring analysis and insights from college football to your inbox weekly throughout the season with a focus on the entire state.

While this staff builds that team, the remaining players will have to continue to build the kind of culture Golesh believes is needed. One, Golesh says, is not focused on individual success, but on getting USF back to where it belongs, which is certainly at the top of this conference, but in the national conversation.

It is unrealistic to expect the Bulls to get there this season. If Friday night was any indication, then this looks more like a year 0 reset than a year 1. Golesh tacitly acknowledged this when he said the validation will not necessarily be in the standings, but in laying a foundation for a sustainable program with a sustainable culture and a sustainable vision.

How we come together over the next four months, Golesh said, will, I think, shape this program in some way for the next eternity, probably too infinite a term, but for the foreseeable future.

No pressure.

Two other takeaways:

NayQuan Wright was a great pick

NayQuan Wright ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run and had 24 yards on his other three carries. That’s no surprise. He was a good defender with the Florida Gators, but was just in a packed room behind two stars (Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne). His transfer seems to be paying off for him and his new team.

The Bulls quarterback competition continues

Byrum Brown had a better showing (14-of-22 for 121 yards and a touchdown) than Coastal Carolina transfer Bryce Archie (8-of-13 for 41 yards and two interceptions). But Gerry Bohanon remains in the mix; he did not play but has started playing football again while recovering from a shoulder injury. Golesh said he is not yet tending to a passerby.

Sign up for Florida Football Fix’s weekly newsletter as Matt Baker offers his analysis of trends, news and hot topics surrounding college football and how they affect our state teams. Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow up on our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter And Facebook.