Canada confident, up for the challenge in the women’s hockey world semifinals

Article content
By Abdulhamid Ibrahim
Despite some close calls, Canada’s confidence has not wavered in its quest for a third consecutive world title.
The hosts move into the semi-finals of the Women’s Hockey World Cup after two tightly contested wins. Canada secured a 4-3 shootout victory over the USA in its final preliminary game on Monday, then a 3-2 overtime victory over Sweden in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
I think as a group we have a lot of trust in each other and we understand there will be ups and downs during games, star forward Sarah Nurse told The Canadian Press.
I think we did a great job managing it and just staying pretty balanced, not getting too high or too low, not letting emotions get the better of you and understanding that there is an ebb and flow in hockey games. And so we definitely want to control the story and control how the games play out for us.
Canada will play Switzerland on Saturday in a rematch of the opener of the tournament, which Canada won 4-0 at the CAA Center inBramptonOnt.
The plan was to get through the preliminaries and quarterfinals and get to a semifinal, so I think the mood is pretty good, Canada head coach Troy Ryan said. Obviously, the path isn’t necessarily as we planned it, with overtime in both games (US and Sweden).
I think the one thing this group is really good at is putting things in perspective. And I think when you look back at that game (against Sweden) you see a lot of positives, a lot of good things to build on.
As for improvements heading into Saturday, Ryan pointed to getting the game off to a good start and setting up the offensive game better with physical play.
It’s our mindset about how we approach the game and how we set it up to make ourselves successful later in the games, he said. That game in Sweden we had possession for most of the game, but we took penalties.
So generally if you have possession and don’t take penalties it’s because you stay on the edge and don’t get inside the dots to force teams to take penalties. So little things like that.
Canada’s dominance has been evident most of the time, but it hasn’t had exactly the same feel. While Canada has beaten its opponents 242-81, it outscored the teams 21-6 in six games, not scoring more than five times in an appearance to date.
However, Nurse said external expectations don’t match those of the team.
I don’t think we came in expecting to dominate the tournament, she said. I think that’s something that, you know, the media is trying to tell our group, and we understand that there’s a journey and there’s a process and there’s a plan that we have to execute.
Ryan finds the comparisons of where the current group stands with that of the 2022 Olympic gold medal winning team who scored a record 57 goals in one tournament across seven games amusing.
A, that’s not realistic, you know? It’s a record for a reason and B, that’s what you get as the end result of being centralized as a group, he said. Our group moved to Calgary, you practice together every day, you play more than 50 games together, so the customs and details are at a peak, they are at their peak.
That doesn’t mean we completely let them off the hook and let ourselves off the hook as a staff, we know that even under the situation the group is in, we can still be better. You get the group together for, you know, four or five days for a pre-comp and try to get them up to speed as best you can on an international level.
However, the pressure to get the job done on home ice is something the team takes on.
I think that’s something we really control as a group, Nurse said. Of course, being in Canada, it’s a bigger deal right now.
Every time we play we have a full house of fans and that’s why we want to put on a show for them every night. I definitely think it’s a different kind of pressure. We just want to make our country proud and were so excited to get the chance to do that.
