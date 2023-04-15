Sports
Women’s Golf Sets View of ASUN Championship
FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s golf team gears up for the postseason at the 2023 ASUN Championship in Huntsville, Ala.
The championship event is a three-day, 54-hole tournament starting Sunday in Hampton Cove with an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament up for grabs. Live results are available through Golfstat.com.
North Florida looks set to defend the 2022 title as FGCU finished in seventh place a season ago. The Eagles have never won the ASUN Championship, but have finished runner-up three times: in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
On Friday, freshmen Leonie Wolfers (Münster, Germany/Gymnasium Hochrad) was named freshman of the year and freshman of the year at the ASUN conference Louisiana Gauthier (Canelones, Uruguay/Stella Maris College) earned both All-Freshman and Third-Team honors.
Wulfers became only the third women’s golfer in FGCU history to be named freshman of the year – alongside Natalia Nassar (2018) and Sarah Edwards (2021). Wulfers was a mainstay near the top of individual rankings in 2022-23 one top-five, one top-10, one top-15, one top-20 and one top-25 performance. She earned her best season effort by placing third at the Spring Break Shootout.
Gauthier leads both FGCU and all ASUN freshmen in the lowest round average with 74.20. She posted one individual win, two top 10, one top-15 and one top-25 performance this season, in addition to breaking two FGCU scoring records.
sophomore Anna Claire Bridge(Collierville, Tenn./Collierville HS/FAU)also won an individual title for the Eagles at Jupiter Invitational and was named ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week, along with teammate Gauthier.
As a team, FGCU has placed second three times and captured one team title – Atlantic Invitational – throughout the regular season. The Eagles enter the postseason with the third best team scoring average in the ASUN at 296.37.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram at @FGCU_WGOLF, on Facebook at FGCU Women’s Golf and online at www.FGCUathletics.com for full coverage of the women’s golf program. Eagles fans can also sign up to receive news about FGCU women’s golf or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
COACHSYKORA
After a highly successful decade as leader of Barry University,Shannon Sykorawas named FGCUwomen’s golf head coach on June 16, 2022. During his career with Barry, the Buccaneers won the NCAA Division II national title in 2017, while placing second in 2014 and third in 2013 and 2022. Sykoraled Barry to 28 tournament victories in his decade as head coach, including four Division I tournament victories. He has produced five WGCAAll-America First Team selections, nine WGCAScholar All-Americans, one honorable mention All-American, the 2013 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion, and the only D-II player to compete in the inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!
#FEEDFGCU
FGCUAthletics sponsors November and April events to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org),FGCUAthletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have won a combined 97 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 15 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. . 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.67 GPA in the classroom in the fall of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—
