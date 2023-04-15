Women’s Golf Sets View of ASUN Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s golf team gears up for the postseason at the 2023 ASUN Championship in Huntsville, Ala.

The championship event is a three-day, 54-hole tournament starting Sunday in Hampton Cove with an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament up for grabs. Live results are available through Golfstat.com.

North Florida looks set to defend the 2022 title as FGCU finished in seventh place a season ago. The Eagles have never won the ASUN Championship, but have finished runner-up three times: in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

On Friday, freshmen Leonie Wolfers (Münster, Germany/Gymnasium Hochrad) was named freshman of the year and freshman of the year at the ASUN conference Louisiana Gauthier (Canelones, Uruguay/Stella Maris College) earned both All-Freshman and Third-Team honors.

Wulfers became only the third women’s golfer in FGCU history to be named freshman of the year – alongside Natalia Nassar (2018) and Sarah Edwards (2021). Wulfers was a mainstay near the top of individual rankings in 2022-23 one top-five, one top-10, one top-15, one top-20 and one top-25 performance. She earned her best season effort by placing third at the Spring Break Shootout.

Gauthier leads both FGCU and all ASUN freshmen in the lowest round average with 74.20. She posted one individual win, two top 10, one top-15 and one top-25 performance this season, in addition to breaking two FGCU scoring records.

sophomore Anna Claire Bridge (Collierville, Tenn./Collierville HS/FAU)also won an individual title for the Eagles at Jupiter Invitational and was named ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week, along with teammate Gauthier.

As a team, FGCU has placed second three times and captured one team title – Atlantic Invitational – throughout the regular season. The Eagles enter the postseason with the third best team scoring average in the ASUN at 296.37.

COACHSYKORA

After a highly successful decade as leader of Barry University,Shannon Sykorawas named FGCUwomen’s golf head coach on June 16, 2022. During his career with Barry, the Buccaneers won the NCAA Division II national title in 2017, while placing second in 2014 and third in 2013 and 2022. Sykoraled Barry to 28 tournament victories in his decade as head coach, including four Division I tournament victories. He has produced five WGCAAll-America First Team selections, nine WGCAScholar All-Americans, one honorable mention All-American, the 2013 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion, and the only D-II player to compete in the inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur.

