Sports
US women’s hockey team reaches World Cup final
The US women’s national field hockey team reached the final of the World Championship for the 22nd consecutive time, defeating the Czech Republic 9-1 in Saturday’s semifinals.
Hillary Knight, Amanda Kessel And Tessa Janecke each scored twice. Cayla Barnes, Caroline Harvey And Taylor Hayes each had three assists.
Aerin Frankel received the nomination for a fourth consecutive game, matching the longest run for a U.S. women’s goaltender at an Olympics or World Championships in at least 26 years.
In Sunday’s game for the gold medal, the US will be awarded the winner of Saturday’s eventual semifinal between reigning Olympic and World champions Canada and Switzerland.
The US and Canada have met in 26 of the 28 all-time Olympic or World Championships.
Canada has won the last three world championships 2021 Worlds, 2022 Olympics, 2022 Worlds, its first major win streak since the last one ended in 2004.
It also has a five-game win streak overall against the US, the longest streak in that rivalry in 13 years, after winning 4-3 in a preliminary round shootout last Monday.
The US has a significant new roster on these worlds without an Olympic captain Kendall Coyne Schofield (pregnant), three-time Olympic striker Brianna Decker (retired) and are No. 1 goaltenders from the last two Winter Games. Maddie Rooney And Alex Cavallini were cut off from a trial camp.
US women’s hockey team reaches World Cup final originally appeared on NBC Sports. com
