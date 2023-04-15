Zimbabwe Cricket Unveils New T10 Franchise Tournament





Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), in partnership with T Ten Global Sports, has unveiled the country’s highly anticipated franchise-based T10 tournament, which is aimed at cricket stars from around the world. The inaugural edition of the new competition, known as the Zim Afro T10, will be played in August this year, featuring six private teams. Participating franchises, player auction dates, fixtures and other details will be announced in due course. This is the latest T10 tournament created by T Ten Global Sports, the same company behind the Abu Dhabi T10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Lanka 10 in Sri Lanka. ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said he is confident that the league will provide great entertainment for the fans, top-level competition for the players and tremendous visibility for the investors. We are excited to unveil our own franchise-based T10 competition, a powerful format that we believe is exactly what our changing, fast-paced world needs right now, said Mr. Mukuhlani. We are confident that the Zim Afro T10 competition will generate a global fanbase, create huge mileage for its commercial partners and more importantly, propel our cricket forward and set a positive roadmap for how the game is perceived for generations to come . Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports, Mr. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, the UAE-based investor behind the Zim Cyber-City state-of-the-art real estate project being developed in Mount Hampden on the outskirts of Harare, said he was delighted to see the magic bringing T10 cricket to Zimbabwe. As our association with cricket continues to grow, we are delighted to bring to Zimbabwe an exciting format that will not only increase the reach, attractiveness and growth of the sport, but also provide a huge opportunity for private investment in the franchises, Mr Mulch said. We would like to thank Zimbabwe Cricket for accepting our proposal to invest in this game-changer and we look forward to an incredible journey together. The launch of the Zim Afro T10 was announced Friday afternoon at a media conference addressed by Mr. Mulk along with ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni and Zim Cyber-City Chief Executive Officer Tendayi Hlupo-Mamvura in Harare. This was followed by a gala dinner to officially unveil the tournament, which included government ministers, business executives, diplomats and international cricketers.

