Men’s Tennis Beats No. 19 Seminoles, 4-1





CHAPEL HILL, NCNorth Carolina, ranked 16th, secured a big ACC men’s tennis victory at the Cone-Kenfield Indoor Courts on Friday, beating Florida State 4-1. With the win, Carolina improved to 16-7 overall and 8-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. The Tar Heels tied for fourth in the ACC standings with the 19th-ranked Seminoles, falling to 17-6, 8-3. Virginia leads the conference 10-0, followed by 10-1 Duke, 9-3 NC State and 8-3 Carolina and FSU. Earlier in the day, UNC Athletics dedicated the beautiful new Chewning Tennis Center, the new outdoor court named after Tom and Nancy Chewning. Friday’s game between Carolina and the Seminoles went indoors due to nearby rain and storms. The start of the game was delayed by an hour and 40 minutes as officials attempted to dry the outside courts before finally deciding to play indoors. The Tar Heels took the double point to start the evening. Ryan Segerman And Casey Kania , ranked 17th by the ITA this week, cruised to a 6-2 win at No. 1 over Loris Pourroy and Alex Bulte. Minutes later, FSU’s Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif beat 36th place Brian Cernoch And Benjamin Kitty 6-3, at number 2. Carolinas Will Jansen And Charles Poling took the double with a 6-4 victory over Barnaby Smith and No. 3 Maks Silagy. Jansen and Poling both played light-heartedly in their singles matches, giving the Tar Heels a 3–0 lead. Jansen defeated No. 114 Youcef Rihane 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 shortly before Poling defeated Dous-Karpenschif 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4. Cornut-Chauvinc, ranked No. 45 in the nation, beat No. 45 Cernoch, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 1 singles to put the Seminoles on the leaderboard, but Seggerman (ranked No. 43) defeated Pourroy at No. 43. 2, 6-4, 6-3, to take the win. The Tar Heels return to action against Miami on Sunday at noon. It will be Senior Day for outgoing Tar Heel seniors and graduate students playing their last regular home games. Tennis match results

State of Florida vs. North Carolina

14-04-2023 in Chapel Hill, NC (Cone-Kenfield Indoor Courts)

#16 North Carolina 4, #19 Florida State 1 Singles competition 1. #4 A. Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU) def. #45 Brian Cernoch (NC) 6-3, 6-4

2. #43 Ryan Segerman (NC) def. Loris Pourroy (FSU) 6-4, 6-3

3. Will Jansen (NC) def. #114 Youcef Rihane (FSU) 6-2, 6-3

4. #121 Charles Poling (NC) def. J. Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) 6-1, 6-4

5. Benjamin Kitty (NC) vs. Andreja Petrovic (FSU) 7-6 (7-1), 2-2, unfinished

6. Chris Li (NC) vs. Jamie Connel (FSU) 6-3, 1-3, unfinished Doubles competition 1. #17 Ryan Segerman / Casey Kania (NC) def. Loris Pourroy/Alex Bulte (FSU) 6-2

2. A. Cornut-Chauvinc/J. Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. #36 Brian Cernoch / Benjamin Kitty (NC) 6-3

3. Will Jansen / Charles Poling (NC) def. Barnaby Smith/Maks Silagy (FSU) 6-4 Match Notes: State of Florida 17-6, 8-3 ACC; National ranking #19

North Carolina 16-7, 8-3 ACC; National ranking #16

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,4,1,2)

