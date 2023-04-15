Sports
US women beat Czechs, reach finals of hockey worlds
BRAMPTON, Ontario — With a well-known berth in the women’s world hockey gold medal game on the line, leave it to the so-called old guard of the United States to set the tone.
Captain Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel each scored two goals to lead a young and adjusted American team to a 9-1 defeat of the Czech Republic in Saturday’s tournament semi-finals.
“It wasn’t going to be an easy game,” said Kessel, who is making her seventh tournament appearance. “Nobody rolls over. They’re in that game for a reason. So I think you have that experience and know it’s going to be a battle no matter who you’re playing against.”
Next is another possible showdown against cross-border rivals Canada in Sunday’s championship game. Canada, who beat Sweden 3-2 in overtime in the quarter-final, faced Switzerland in the other semi-final later in the day.
Canada (5-0) topped the Group A standings after a 4-3 shootout victory over the Americans on Monday.
With nine titles out of Canada’s 12, the U.S. (5-1) has never missed a gold medal game in tournament history, and will look to regain the title after losing to Canada in each of the past two finals.
American coach John Wroblewski was already eager to play against Canada.
“It’s something to get over the hump to beat that team,” said Wroblewski.
“It’s not like there’s one thing to finish against Canada. There’s a multitude of experience and confidence,” he added. “To dethrone someone who is so good at what he does, it takes excellent performance from every player and very few mistakes, including from the coaching staff.”
What the second-year coach has validated so far is a five-player lineup making their tournament debut. The mix of veterans — Knight and Kessel — and youngsters — Tessa Janecke and Caroline Harvey — filled the scoresheet against the Czechs.
The 33-year-old Knight also added an assist to raise her Team USA world championship record to 98 points. The 20-year-old Harvey scored and added four assists to bring her team-leading tournament total to 13 points. 22-year-old Janecke scored twice to give her three goals and six points in her tournament debut.
Cayla Barnes had three assists while Abbey Murphy and Abby Roque also scored. Aerin Frankel stopped 14 shots to improve her tournament record to 4-1.
Adela Sapovalivova scored for the Czechs, who made their Group A debut after winning their first bronze medal last year. This was the second year in a row that the Czechs lost to the USA in the semifinals, after a 10-1 decision in Denmark.
Blanka Skodova stopped 15 shots and was pulled after Murphy led the Americans 4–0 at 8:13 of the second period. Katerina Zechovska allowed five goals on 26 shots.
The loss did nothing to Czech national coach Carla MacLeod.
“Are you kidding me? Pumped now. Guys, this is our first time in the A pool. First time ever. We just played in the semis. We’ll play for a medal tomorrow,” said the former Canadian Olympian in her second year as a coach. “I couldn’t be happier with where we are right now.”
With the USA leading 1-0 after the first period, Knight scored twice in the space of 1:28 during a second period in which the Americans scored five times. Barnes set up Knight’s first goal to convert a 2-on-1 break 4:22 into the period. Knight then made it 3-0 with a power play goal in which she tapped in Harvey’s shot from the left.
Knight is making her 13th World Cup appearance and has five goals in six tournament matches, marking the eighth time she has scored at least five. It is also the eighth time she has posted a minimum of nine points.
Knight diverted attention by noting that it was Kessel who set the tone by opening the scoring.
“Game 7 Kessel,” Knight said. “Amanda Kessel is one of the best and one of the greats, will go down as one of the greats to ever wear this jersey. And you never sleep on her.”
As for the possibility of taking on Canada, Knight was looking forward to taking on whoever before noticing the intense rivalry between the world’s two dominant powers.
“Obviously when the US and Canada take the ice, it’s going to be one of the greatest games ever and it’s a hard-fought game. The fans are getting their money’s worth,” said Knight.
The US and Canada have played for gold in 20 of the previous 21 tournaments, with the exception of 2019, when the Americans defeated Finland 3-2 in a shootout after the Finns defeated Canada in the semifinals.
Canada ended the Americans’ streak of five consecutive titles with a 3-2 OT win in 2021 in Calgary. Canada defeated the US 2-1 in the final last year. The Canadians are also the defending champions after beating the Americans 3-2 at the 2022 Beijing Games.
