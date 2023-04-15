Fan of the world No. 1, Sun crowned at WTT Champions in Xinxiang-Xinhua





Champion Fan Zhendong (R) and runner-up Liang Jingkun, both from China, attend the award ceremony of the men’s singles at the 2023 WTT Champions in Xinxiang, central China’s Henan province on April 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan) Top-ranked rowers Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha won WTT Champions titles in Xinxiang. BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) — Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha honored their top positions in the world rankings as both won the all-Chinese final at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions in Xinxiang, central China’s Henan province on Saturday. China had clinched both the men’s and women’s titles after Friday’s semifinals. Fan No. 1 of the men’s world beat Liang Jingkun 4-1 in the final, while Sun defeated Wang Yidi for the women’s title by the same score. Fan emerged victorious 15-13 in a hotly contested first game, before building on his momentum to win the next games 12-10 and 11-5. Despite WTT Star Contender Goa winner Liang pulling out a match 11-7, a determined fan closed the match 11-8. “Liang came into this game very quickly. Halfway through the first game I started making adjustments. Winning the first two games was quite crucial for me,” said Fan. “I had some ups and downs in previous games in this tournament, some of which were decided by just a few points. I was in danger in every game and on the verge of losing, but if I get through this to win the title , my confidence will,” he added. Sun Yingsha from China celebrates after her victory in the women’s singles against compatriot Wang Yidi. (Xinhua/Li Jianan) The top women’s seed Sun started first out of the gate and took a two-game lead 11-8, 11-8. After Wang cut her deficit to one game 12-10, Sun came out on top again in the next two games with her relentless attack, winning 11-7, 11-5 to complete her victory and her winning streak in international play since July 2022. “I’m in good shape and have adjusted my mentality well lately,” Sun admitted. “As the game progressed, mentality became more important because we know each other and are close in level. With a good mentality, I was really focused on today’s game.” “Wang started strong and got better in between her hits. I prepared myself fully for the difficulties, whether I started or fell behind, or even played seven games. I just fought for every point on the pitch,” explained them out. The best rowers in the world will now compete in the WTT Champions in Macao, which will take place from April 17 to 23.

