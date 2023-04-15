Spiders conquer George Washington





Next game: at Davidson 22-04-2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Apr 22 (Sat) / 1pm bee Davidson Washington, DC – The University of Richmond women’s lacrosse team won 17-5 against George Washington on Saturday afternoon. George Washington struck early as they scored the first two goals of the game. Richmond was able to catch up midway through the first quarter as they finished the period leading 4–2. After the break, the Spiders stepped on the gas as they beat George Washington 7-1 in the second quarter, leading 11-3 at halftime. Over the remaining two quarters of the game, the Spiders scored six more goals, holding their opponents to two, for a 17–5 victory. Colleen Quinn put on an offensive show as she found the back of the net for 5 goals off just 7 shots. She was also able to contribute with an assist, bringing her point total to 6 on the day. Arden Tierney had another successful outing as she scored 4 points that came from 3 goals and 1 assist, collected 1 ground ball and found 10 draws. goalkeeper, Emily Blower had a strong play in goal as she brought in 7 saves and allowed only 3 goals. Hannah Custer played an all-around game as she contributed with 2 assists, 3 ground balls, and 2 caused turnovers. Ali Suskind , Grace Muldon And Sarah Roycroft each added 2 goals. Lindsay Frank , Alex Morton And Leah Kenny all scored individual goals. Next, the Spiders travel to Davidson, NC to take on the Davidson Wildcats at the conference meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2023/4/15/womens-lacrosse-spiders-take-win-over-george-washington.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related