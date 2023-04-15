Denied Chunida Ranji century: Sunil Gavaskar remembers ‘faking’ a catch





Sunil Gavaskar admitted on Saturday that he denied Chuni Goswami a Ranji century by catching the half volley as the former captain of the Indian cricket team inaugurated the main gate of Mohun Bagan, named after the legendary footballer.

Goswami, who led India to gold at the 1962 Asian Games, also represented Bengal in first-class cricket and passed away at the age of 82 on April 30, 2020. Gavaskar started his speech with “Shubho Nabo Barsho” (Happy Bengali New Year) and said, “I was lucky enough to play against him (Chuni Goswami) in the Ranji Trophy (1968-69 season, match between Mumbai and Bengal) where I have to now after so many years of confessing that he was wrongly caught at 96. “It was me in the slips who caught him on a half-volley, but before I could admit it wasn’t a catch, a senior teammate of mine hugged me in celebration and said no Sunny, no Sunny. If we get it right do, we have to get him out.” So Chuni-da had to run back or he would have scored a century against Mumbai,” added Gavaskar. I admitted this to Chuni da many years later. But because he said it wasn’t my fortune to score a hundred against you.” That’s how he was. I have many fond memories of him over the years. It is a great honor to be on this occasion.” Chuni-da was the Bradman of Indian football Goswami played fifty international matches between 1956 and 1964, including the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960. The versatile sportsman also represented Bengal in 46 first-class cricket matches between 1962 and 1973. What you can say about Bradman in cricket, I think you can say about Chuni-da in Indian football,” Gavaskar said in his address at the opening of “Chuni Goswami Gate” on the occasion of the Bengali New Year. The club’s gate featured the iconic green-and-maroon sailboat logo atop the iron bar frame. My son (former cricketer Rohan), who is an avid football fan, was delighted when I told him that I was invited by the Mohun Bagan club to inaugurate a gate named after Chuni da. “It is a huge honor to be asked to come and open the gate of Mohun Bagan club named after one of the iconic players of Indian football, Chuni da, said Gavaskar, closing with ‘Jai Mohun Bagan’ .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/denied-chunida-ranji-century-sunil-gavaskar-recalls-faking-a-catch-8558352/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related